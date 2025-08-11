Sales closed

Zen Life & Meditation Center's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

46 Lake St., Oak Park, IL 60302, USA

#1. Quilt, King
$400

Starting bid

King sized Quilt, ""Silk & Plumerias" , 88" X 93", created by Kumu June Kaililani Tanoue. Antique kimono silk, Hawaiian polished cotton. Value $1,000

#2. Northern Michigan Cottage, 7 days/6 nights
$350

Starting bid

Northern Michigan cottage sleeps max 8 and one dog for 7 days and 6 nights. Blackout dates do apply. Value $1500.

#3. Wedgewood Votive Holders
$45

Starting bid

Set of 2 floral design. Value : $75.

#4. Waterford Crystal Perfume Bottle
$30

Starting bid

"Yours Truly" design etched. Value: $60.

#5. Designer Bowls
$40

Starting bid

Set of 3 fire red/gold hand-painted. Value: $80.

#6. Vintage Plates
$40

Starting bid

Lava Fused Glass- Mid Century set of 8. Value: $80.

#7. Lidia's Kitchen Hand-Painted Square Glass Plates
$50

Starting bid

Set of 4 floral multicolored plates. Value: $100.

#8. Rosetti Dinner Plates
$90

Starting bid

Set of 6 Hand Painted "Spring Violets". Value: $180.

#9. Purple Glass Vase
$30

Starting bid

Artist Brent Cox. Signed 2010. Value: $60.

#10. Sakura Candy/Trinket Dishes
$35

Starting bid

Set of 2 Hand painted covered from Japan. Value: $70.

#11. Raku Pottery Woman with Hat & Cape Statue
$75

Starting bid

Signed by Artist George Tudzarov. Value: $150.

#12. Genshin's CLEARING Service - Level 1
$150

Starting bid

3 Hours of Sort, Organize, Pack small area. (no heavy lifting). within 5 miles of center. Value: $300.

#13. Genshin's CLEARING Service - Level 2
$250

Starting bid

5 Hours Sort, Organize, Pack medium area. (no heavy lifting). within 5 miles of center. Value: $500

#14. Genshin's CLEARING Service - Level 3
$400

Starting bid

8 Hours Sort, Organize, Pack large area. (no heavy lifting). within 5 miles of center. Value: $800.

#15. 1.5 Hour Seminar /Consultation on Burnout w/ Q&A
$200

Starting bid

1.5 hour Seminar/Consultation on Burnout with Q&A. Private or for Group. In person (local) or via Zoom max 10 in group. Value: $400

#16. Vintage Gravy Boat
$65

Starting bid

Richard Ginori Italian Fruit Design. Value: $130.

#17. Two Tickets to Lyric Opera Production of Salome
$60

Starting bid

2 tickets for Sunday Matinee -January 25th 2026

Upper Balcony Aisle 2 Row K Seats 603 & 604. Value: $160

#18. Pamsula #5
$150

Starting bid

13" X 19" printed on metal. Art by Roshi Robert Joshin Althouse. althouseart.com. A buddhist practice using pamsula - discarded fabric (trash heap, cremation grounds to make a rakusu which represents the Buddha's robe and is a symbol of commitment received during the jukai ceremony (lay ordination when a practitioner formally takes the Buddhist precepts). Value: $300.

#19. Framed Photo "Sun Behind Clouds"
$50

Starting bid

Photographed by Mark Shishin Gelula. Value: $150.

#20. Batō Kannon Tea & Cups
$25

Starting bid

2 Batō Kannon cups from Daifukuji Soto Mission in Honalo, HI. Also Hawaiian Rejuvenate Tea. Batō Kannon - Horse-headed Kannon is the Protector of Animals. Value: $50.

21. 4 Satin Sakura Placemats
$15

Starting bid

Spiff up your table with (4) 17.5" x 13" satin and brocade placemats. Value $40

22. 1 Hour Private Hula Lesson
$60

Starting bid


Experience the beauty and tradition of Hawaiian dance with a one-hour private hula lessons. Learn fundamental hand gestures, hip movements, and footwork and connect with Hawaiian culture, improve coordination and fitness, and discover a joyful new form of expression. Value: $125


23. Autumn Comfort Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Embrace the beauty of the season with this cozy Autumn
Comfort Basket, filled with everything you
need to enjoy crisp fall days and cool nights. Snuggle up under a Falling Leaves Throw Blanket while sipping your favorite Fall Flavors Tea from charming pumpkin mugs, brewed to
perfection in a ceramic Pumpkin Teapot.

 

Fill your home with the scent of the season
using the Falling Leaves Candle and add a touch of harvest style to your kitchen with a cheerful Autumn Kitchen Towel. Savor the taste of fall with a jar of Amish Apple Butter, perfect for breakfast or dessert. And for a sweet seasonal treat,
enjoy making festive waffles with the Mini Pumpkin Waffle Maker!

Value $120

24. Altarcloth "Tail of the Tiger"
$75

Starting bid

16.5" X 16.75" Japanese brocade, Thai silk, Japanese cotton made by Roshi June. The tiger is one of the four sacred animals in Chinese mythology (along with the dragon, phoenix, and tortoise) and represents the west and autumn in directional symbolism. In Chinese zodiac, those born in tiger years are believed to be courageous, competitive, and confident. The tiger is also seen as a protector. Value: $150.

25. Emotional Support Chicken - Blue
$25

Starting bid

Knitted 7" tall by 11" long by Mary Phillips. Value: $40.

26. Emotional Support Chicken & Chicks
$35

Starting bid

Knitted 7" tall by 10" long by Mary Phillips. Value: $50.

27. Clown Print
$15

Starting bid

"Clown" by OP Artist King Cormac. 8.5" x 11. Value: $35.

28. Mikasa Crystal Glasses
$75

Starting bid

Beautiful Crystal Set of 15 glasses: 8 champagne and 7 Wine (set of 6 ea with extras). Value: $150

29. Prayer/Meditation Shawl
$75

Starting bid

Hand-knitted by Robin Sheerer from Cashmere and extra-fine Merino Wool. Triangular 43" X 58". Value $150.

30. Hoja Santa $150 Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Casual-chic eatery in Oak Park serving inventive takes on traditional Mexican cuisine, plus cocktails.

31. Good Scents Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Kimberly LaPaglia donates a Crystal 5 Wick Candle, Purple Heart Plant and Organic Lavender Herb Bath Soaks. Kimberly does Rilassa Vibration Therapy. Value: $40.

32. Raku South African Lion Statue
$20

Starting bid

Multicolor South African Lion. In indigenous Southern African cultures, particularly among groups like the Zulu, Xhosa, and other Nguni peoples, the lion is deeply respected as a symbol of royalty, courage, and power. Value: $40

33. PRP Private In-Home Wine Sampling E
$150

Starting bid

You are entitled to this Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience for up to 12 people - 90 minutes - that includes 8 bottles of wine and a Wine consultant. Value: $300.

34. Mossy Creek Pottery Set
$30

Starting bid

2 pieces of Mossy Creek Blue Cobalt Pottery Set. Value $60

35. Flower Basket
$50

Starting bid

Eye-catching Vera Bradley Bag, Therma Wrap for warming little aches, and a cheerful Leah Reena Goren Vase. Value : $100

36. Tanchōdzuru Japanese Cranes Altarcloth
$45

Starting bid

"Tanchōdzuru Japanese Cranes" is the name of the altar cloth created by Kumu June. 17.5" X 17" made of Japanese cotton and silk. Tanchōdzuru (タンチョウヅル), or Japanese red-crowned cranes, hold profound symbolic meaning in Japanese culture:  Longevity and Immortality,

Fidelity and Devotion,  Good Fortune and Prosperity, Purity and Grace, Peace
and Hope.  They are considered
a national treasure. In Hokkaido, where these endangered cranes still live in
the wild, they're especially revered and protected. The distinctive red patch
on their crown is said to deepen in color with their emotions, adding to their
mystique. Value: $150.

37. Monna Glass Plates
$25

Starting bid

Set of 4 Multicolored Glass Plates (salad plate size). Value: $50

38. Red Zafu/Zabuton Set
$85

Starting bid

This meditation cushion set provides comfort and focus during your practice. Filled with organic buckwheat hulls and cotton, this meditation set supports posture. 

Each meditation cushion is durable, washable, and made in the USA. Value: $175

39. $100 Gift Certificate to Zen Life Store
$50

Starting bid

This $100 Gift Certificate is good for anything in the Zen Life Store. Value: $100

40. Winter Woolen Headband
$20

Starting bid

Warm woolen headband that fits snugly over your ears! Knitted with love by Robin Sheerer. Value: $25

41. Matching Woolen Scarf & Hat
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful acrylic blend knitted scarf 58" X 7.5" by Robin Sheerer and matching knit hat by Mary Phillips. Value $40.

42. Soap & Washcloth
$7

Starting bid

7" square Hand-knitted Washcloth by Robin Sheerer and Oatmeal Fragrance Free Soap. Value: $15.

43. Soap & Washcloth
$7

Starting bid

7" square Handknitted Washcloth by Robin Sheerer and Oatmeal Fragrance Free Soap. Value: $15.

44. Asian Tea Blossom Soap & Washcloth
$10

Starting bid

7" square Handknitted Washcloth by Robin Sheerer and Asian Tea Blossom Soap. Value: $20.

45. Altarcloth "In the Garden"
$30

Starting bid

"In the Garden" altar cloth created by Roshi June. 9.5" X 11" made of Japanese kimono silks, Japanese cotton and satin. Value: $90

46. Altarcloth "Famous are the Flowers"
$30

Starting bid

"Famous are the Flowers" 8.75" X 11" Altarcloth created by Roshi June. Made of Japanese kimono silks, Japanese cottons. Value: $100

47. Altarcloth: "Red Camelia"
$30

Starting bid

"Red Camelia" - 10" X 11" Altarcloth created by Roshi June. Made of Japanese kimono silks. Red camellias signify love and passion. Other meanings:

  • Devotion and faithfulness - Often associated with loyalty and deep, enduring love
  • Refinement and perfection - The camellia's flawless petals represent elegance and grace
  • Longevity - Camellia trees can live for hundreds of years

Value: $100

