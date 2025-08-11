Zen Life & Meditation Center's Silent Auction

46 Lake St., Oak Park, IL 60302, USA
King sized Quilt, ""Silk & Plumerias" , 88" X 93", created by Kumu June Kaililani Tanoue. Antique kimono silk, Hawaiian polished cotton. Value $1,000
Northern Michigan cottage sleeps max 8 and one dog for 7 days and 6 nights. Blackout dates do apply. Value $1500.
Set of 2 floral design. Value : $75.
"Yours Truly" design etched. Value: $60.
Set of 3 fire red/gold hand-painted. Value: $80.
Lava Fused Glass- Mid Century set of 8. Value: $80.
Set of 4 floral multicolored plates. Value: $100.
Set of 6 Hand Painted "Spring Violets". Value: $180.
Artist Brent Cox. Signed 2010. Value: $60.
Set of 2 Hand painted covered from Japan. Value: $70.
Signed by Artist George Tudzarov. Value: $150.
3 Hours of Sort, Organize, Pack small area. (no heavy lifting). within 5 miles of center. Value: $300.
5 Hours Sort, Organize, Pack medium area. (no heavy lifting). within 5 miles of center. Value: $500
8 Hours Sort, Organize, Pack large area. (no heavy lifting). within 5 miles of center. Value: $800.
1.5 hour Seminar/Consultation on Burnout with Q&A. Private or for Group. In person (local) or via Zoom max 10 in group. Value: $400
Richard Ginori Italian Fruit Design. Value: $130.
2 tickets for Sunday Matinee -January 25th 2026
Upper Balcony Aisle 2 Row K Seats 603 & 604. Value: $160
13" X 19" printed on metal. Art by Roshi Robert Joshin Althouse. althouseart.com. A buddhist practice using pamsula - discarded fabric (trash heap, cremation grounds to make a rakusu which represents the Buddha's robe and is a symbol of commitment received during the jukai ceremony (lay ordination when a practitioner formally takes the Buddhist precepts). Value: $300.
Photographed by Mark Shishin Gelula. Value: $150.
2 Batō Kannon cups from Daifukuji Soto Mission in Honalo, HI. Also Hawaiian Rejuvenate Tea. Batō Kannon - Horse-headed Kannon is the Protector of Animals. Value: $50.
Spiff up your table with (4) 17.5" x 13" satin and brocade placemats. Value $40
Experience the beauty and tradition of Hawaiian dance with a one-hour private hula lessons. Learn fundamental hand gestures, hip movements, and footwork and connect with Hawaiian culture, improve coordination and fitness, and discover a joyful new form of expression. Value: $125
Embrace the beauty of the season with this cozy Autumn
Comfort Basket, filled with everything you
need to enjoy crisp fall days and cool nights. Snuggle up under a Falling Leaves Throw Blanket while sipping your favorite Fall Flavors Tea from charming pumpkin mugs, brewed to
perfection in a ceramic Pumpkin Teapot.
Fill your home with the scent of the season
using the Falling Leaves Candle and add a touch of harvest style to your kitchen with a cheerful Autumn Kitchen Towel. Savor the taste of fall with a jar of Amish Apple Butter, perfect for breakfast or dessert. And for a sweet seasonal treat,
enjoy making festive waffles with the Mini Pumpkin Waffle Maker!
Value $120
16.5" X 16.75" Japanese brocade, Thai silk, Japanese cotton made by Roshi June. The tiger is one of the four sacred animals in Chinese mythology (along with the dragon, phoenix, and tortoise) and represents the west and autumn in directional symbolism. In Chinese zodiac, those born in tiger years are believed to be courageous, competitive, and confident. The tiger is also seen as a protector. Value: $150.
Knitted 7" tall by 11" long by Mary Phillips. Value: $40.
Knitted 7" tall by 10" long by Mary Phillips. Value: $50.
"Clown" by OP Artist King Cormac. 8.5" x 11. Value: $35.
Beautiful Crystal Set of 15 glasses: 8 champagne and 7 Wine (set of 6 ea with extras). Value: $150
Hand-knitted by Robin Sheerer from Cashmere and extra-fine Merino Wool. Triangular 43" X 58". Value $150.
Casual-chic eatery in Oak Park serving inventive takes on traditional Mexican cuisine, plus cocktails.
Kimberly LaPaglia donates a Crystal 5 Wick Candle, Purple Heart Plant and Organic Lavender Herb Bath Soaks. Kimberly does Rilassa Vibration Therapy. Value: $40.
Multicolor South African Lion. In indigenous Southern African cultures, particularly among groups like the Zulu, Xhosa, and other Nguni peoples, the lion is deeply respected as a symbol of royalty, courage, and power. Value: $40
You are entitled to this Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience for up to 12 people - 90 minutes - that includes 8 bottles of wine and a Wine consultant. Value: $300.
2 pieces of Mossy Creek Blue Cobalt Pottery Set. Value $60
Eye-catching Vera Bradley Bag, Therma Wrap for warming little aches, and a cheerful Leah Reena Goren Vase. Value : $100
"Tanchōdzuru Japanese Cranes" is the name of the altar cloth created by Kumu June. 17.5" X 17" made of Japanese cotton and silk. Tanchōdzuru (タンチョウヅル), or Japanese red-crowned cranes, hold profound symbolic meaning in Japanese culture: Longevity and Immortality,
Fidelity and Devotion, Good Fortune and Prosperity, Purity and Grace, Peace
and Hope. They are considered
a national treasure. In Hokkaido, where these endangered cranes still live in
the wild, they're especially revered and protected. The distinctive red patch
on their crown is said to deepen in color with their emotions, adding to their
mystique. Value: $150.
Set of 4 Multicolored Glass Plates (salad plate size). Value: $50
This meditation cushion set provides comfort and focus during your practice. Filled with organic buckwheat hulls and cotton, this meditation set supports posture.
Each meditation cushion is durable, washable, and made in the USA. Value: $175
This $100 Gift Certificate is good for anything in the Zen Life Store. Value: $100
Warm woolen headband that fits snugly over your ears! Knitted with love by Robin Sheerer. Value: $25
Beautiful acrylic blend knitted scarf 58" X 7.5" by Robin Sheerer and matching knit hat by Mary Phillips. Value $40.
7" square Hand-knitted Washcloth by Robin Sheerer and Oatmeal Fragrance Free Soap. Value: $15.
7" square Handknitted Washcloth by Robin Sheerer and Oatmeal Fragrance Free Soap. Value: $15.
7" square Handknitted Washcloth by Robin Sheerer and Asian Tea Blossom Soap. Value: $20.
"In the Garden" altar cloth created by Roshi June. 9.5" X 11" made of Japanese kimono silks, Japanese cotton and satin. Value: $90
"Famous are the Flowers" 8.75" X 11" Altarcloth created by Roshi June. Made of Japanese kimono silks, Japanese cottons. Value: $100
"Red Camelia" - 10" X 11" Altarcloth created by Roshi June. Made of Japanese kimono silks. Red camellias signify love and passion. Other meanings:
Value: $100
