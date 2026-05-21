Hālau Kala'akeakauikawēkiu' 20 Years of Aloha

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About this event
General Theater Seating
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Reserved Theater Seating
Doors open at 11:00 a.m.
Includes choice of plate lunch and beverage.
Assigned Table Seating
Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
Special Buffet Lunch at 11:00 a.m.
Also includes a "HK 20" Commemorative Swag Bag (Hālau Lanyard & Pen, Kumu's Favorites Snack Bag)
Value breakdown: $175 per ticket
Reserved Premium Table Seating for 8 guests
Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
Special Buffet Lunch at 11:00 a.m.
Also includes a "HK 20" Commemorative Swag Bag (Hālau Lanyard & Pen, Kumu's Favorites Snack Bag)
Reserved VIP Table Seating for 8 guests
Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
Special Buffet Lunch at 11:00 a.m.
Premium Service: Dedicated Table Concierge
Media Benefit: Full Page Advertisement in the printed program
Exclusive Swag:
Exclusive "HK 20" Commemorative Swag Bag (Hālau Lanyard & Pen, Snack Bag & HK Commemorative Shirt)
Exclusive Kaulua'e Hawai'i Reversible Tote Bag
Exclusive Dessert Selection Cooler Bag
Fresh Flower Lei
$
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