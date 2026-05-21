Hosted by

Kaulua E Foundation

About this event

Hālau Kala'akeakauikawēkiu' 20 Years of Aloha

69-425 Waikōloa Beach Dr

Waikoloa Village, HI 96738, USA

Pua Kou
$45

General Theater Seating


Doors open at 11:30 a.m.


Pua Kalaunu
$65

Reserved Theater Seating


Doors open at 11:00 a.m.


Includes choice of plate lunch and beverage.

Pua Pakalana
$150

Assigned Table Seating


Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Special Buffet Lunch at 11:00 a.m.


Also includes a "HK 20" Commemorative Swag Bag (Hālau Lanyard & Pen, Kumu's Favorites Snack Bag)

Lei Pīkake (Table of 8)
$1,400

Value breakdown: $175 per ticket

Reserved Premium Table Seating for 8 guests


Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Special Buffet Lunch at 11:00 a.m.


Also includes a "HK 20" Commemorative Swag Bag (Hālau Lanyard & Pen, Kumu's Favorites Snack Bag)

Lei 'Ilima (VIP Table of 8)
$10,000

Reserved VIP Table Seating for 8 guests


Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Special Buffet Lunch at 11:00 a.m.


Premium Service: Dedicated Table Concierge


Media Benefit: Full Page Advertisement in the printed program


Exclusive Swag:

Exclusive "HK 20" Commemorative Swag Bag (Hālau Lanyard & Pen, Snack Bag & HK Commemorative Shirt)

Exclusive Kaulua'e Hawai'i Reversible Tote Bag

Exclusive Dessert Selection Cooler Bag

Fresh Flower Lei


Add a donation for Kaulua E Foundation

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