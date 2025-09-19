Hālau Makana - Hana Hou Hō’ike Silent Auction 2025

1122 Lincoln Ave, Alameda, CA 94501, USA
Come see where the magic behind animated movie classics like Toy Story, Inside Out and Coco happens. You and 7 friends will enjoy a rare private tour of the Emeryville studios along with plush souvenirs. Pixar is closed to the public, so don’t miss out on this rare opportunity!
This rare Warrior’s black and gold bomber jacket was created for the 2022/23 season by JH Designs. This nylon zip jacket features a rose design on the back and arm plus shading on the body. Show your Golden State pride with this collectible!
Just Added-
2 tickets to a future game-"Auntie" Dorothy will be performing with the Hardwood Classics and we can offer you several dates for your tickets.
Sky Dancer Designs pairs distinctive hand-forged glass pendant suspended on delicate rhodocrosite beads with pink cloisonné and Austrian crystal drop earring. Sterling silver ear wires + clasp
The color palette of the islands inspired Sky Dancer Designs to create this necklace and earrings set of spiky sky jasper and textured biwa pearls.
Feeling lucky? Bid on one of these three floral arrangements with California Lottery Scratchers: $50 $75 $100
Indulge in your love of chocolate with this beautiful basket filled with a variety of yummy Ghirardelli chocolates-enough to share (or not)!
Enjoy a luxurious two-night stay valued at over $1500 in the heart of Napa Valley wine country. Located by the Napa River, the 4-star Westin Verasa boasts gourmet restaurants and an outdoor saltwater pool with panoramic mountain views. Spacious suites include kitchenettes, separate living room, 2 wall-mounted flat-screen TVs and a private balcony. Bathrooms feature a separate soaking tub and bathrobes.
This package also includes Hess Collection Cabernet Sauvignon and JCB Chardonnay.
Since this is an owned unit, the winning bidder will be responsible for a $65 cleaning fee.
Pair of Aloha Brand Bags with an Aloha Cookbook, Hawaiian Host chocolates, Buddha Soaps and more!
Large Tote bag (GSW Colors!) includes gorgeous pareau, Buddha soaps, Hawaiian goodies!
Private shopping party at Lilac's of Alameda!
Invite 7 Guests for drinks and pupus while enjoying 10% off of any purchase. 8 Tote Bags included!
Classic sterling silver and black onyx necklace and matching earrings (clip on style).
Donated by our wonderful patron, June!
Beautiful silk lei contains 10 49'ers Calif Lottery Scratchers for $10 each.
Large tropical picnic basket with an Aloha cookbook, Island inspired sauces plus a chef's apron, potholder and serving spoons. There's a secret surprise for the Chef!!!!!
10 bottles of Kona Big Wave beer-
Baseball cap-leather key fob
Coffee and chocolates
Jelly Belly Bank with popcorn jelly beans plus individual packs of multi flavors!
One hour massage session(s) with local OMNI Health and Body Therapy.
Also included is a gift certificate for Mint Leaf restaurant-locations in Alameda and Berkeley-$10
Top two bids will win!!!!!!!
Our local Boy, Donald of Shaka Shack, has donated a gift card ($20) and a very cool hat! Included in this bid will be a bottle of Volcano Winery wine, local style sweets and more!
The second floral arrangement with Calif Scratchers is valued at $75 but who's feeling lucky!?
