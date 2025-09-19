eventClosed

Hālau Makana - Hana Hou Hō’ike Silent Auction 2025

1122 Lincoln Ave, Alameda, CA 94501, USA

Pixar Studios Private Tour for 8 item
Pixar Studios Private Tour for 8
$150

Come see where the magic behind animated movie classics like Toy Story, Inside Out and Coco happens. You and 7 friends will enjoy a rare private tour of the Emeryville studios along with plush souvenirs. Pixar is closed to the public, so don’t miss out on this rare opportunity!

Warriors. Collectible Jacket-JUST ADDED 2 Tickets!!! item
Warriors. Collectible Jacket-JUST ADDED 2 Tickets!!!
$150

This rare Warrior’s black and gold bomber jacket was created for the 2022/23 season by JH Designs. This nylon zip jacket features a rose design on the back and arm plus shading on the body. Show your Golden State pride with this collectible!

Just Added-

2 tickets to a future game-"Auntie" Dorothy will be performing with the Hardwood Classics and we can offer you several dates for your tickets.

Cloisonné + Hand Forged Glass Jewelry Set item
Cloisonné + Hand Forged Glass Jewelry Set
$48

Sky Dancer Designs pairs distinctive hand-forged glass pendant suspended on delicate rhodocrosite beads with pink cloisonné and Austrian crystal drop earring. Sterling silver ear wires + clasp

Island Time Jewelry Set item
Island Time Jewelry Set
$70

The color palette of the islands inspired Sky Dancer Designs to create this necklace and earrings set of spiky sky jasper and textured biwa pearls.

Lottery Scratchers Floral Arrangement $50 Retail item
Lottery Scratchers Floral Arrangement $50 Retail
$50

Feeling lucky? Bid on one of these three floral arrangements with California Lottery Scratchers: $50 $75 $100

Ghirardelli Chocolate Basket item
Ghirardelli Chocolate Basket
$25

Indulge in your love of chocolate with this beautiful basket filled with a variety of yummy Ghirardelli chocolates-enough to share (or not)!

Westin Verasa Napa Valley - Two Night Stay (Suite) item
Westin Verasa Napa Valley - Two Night Stay (Suite)
$750

Enjoy a luxurious two-night stay valued at over $1500 in the heart of Napa Valley wine country. Located by the Napa River, the 4-star Westin Verasa boasts gourmet restaurants and an outdoor saltwater pool with panoramic mountain views. Spacious suites include kitchenettes, separate living room, 2 wall-mounted flat-screen TVs and a private balcony. Bathrooms feature a separate soaking tub and bathrobes.


This package also includes Hess Collection Cabernet Sauvignon and JCB Chardonnay.


Since this is an owned unit, the winning bidder will be responsible for a $65 cleaning fee.

Aloha Bags and Cookbook item
Aloha Bags and Cookbook
$75

Pair of Aloha Brand Bags with an Aloha Cookbook, Hawaiian Host chocolates, Buddha Soaps and more!

Blue & Yellow Tote Bag with Goodies-Pareau! item
Blue & Yellow Tote Bag with Goodies-Pareau!
$75

Large Tote bag (GSW Colors!) includes gorgeous pareau, Buddha soaps, Hawaiian goodies!

Private Shopping Party At Lilac's of Alameda item
Private Shopping Party At Lilac's of Alameda item
Private Shopping Party At Lilac's of Alameda
$100

Private shopping party at Lilac's of Alameda!

Invite 7 Guests for drinks and pupus while enjoying 10% off of any purchase. 8 Tote Bags included!

Sterling Silver and Black Onyx Necklace with Earrings item
Sterling Silver and Black Onyx Necklace with Earrings
$50

Classic sterling silver and black onyx necklace and matching earrings (clip on style).

Donated by our wonderful patron, June!

Silk Lei with 49'ers $10 x 10 Scratchers item
Silk Lei with 49'ers $10 x 10 Scratchers
$100

Beautiful silk lei contains 10 49'ers Calif Lottery Scratchers for $10 each.

Picnic Basket With Kitchen Treats item
Picnic Basket With Kitchen Treats
$65

Large tropical picnic basket with an Aloha cookbook, Island inspired sauces plus a chef's apron, potholder and serving spoons. There's a secret surprise for the Chef!!!!!

Beverages and More.... item
Beverages and More....
$25

10 bottles of Kona Big Wave beer-

Baseball cap-leather key fob

Coffee and chocolates

Jelly Belly Bank and Beans! item
Jelly Belly Bank and Beans!
$35

Jelly Belly Bank with popcorn jelly beans plus individual packs of multi flavors!

Massage-Body Therapy Omni Health plus Lunch at Mint Leaf item
Massage-Body Therapy Omni Health plus Lunch at Mint Leaf item
Massage-Body Therapy Omni Health plus Lunch at Mint Leaf
$100

One hour massage session(s) with local OMNI Health and Body Therapy.

Also included is a gift certificate for Mint Leaf restaurant-locations in Alameda and Berkeley-$10

Top two bids will win!!!!!!!

Shaka Shack Swag n Sweets item
Shaka Shack Swag n Sweets
$35

Our local Boy, Donald of Shaka Shack, has donated a gift card ($20) and a very cool hat! Included in this bid will be a bottle of Volcano Winery wine, local style sweets and more!

$75 Scratcher Floral Bouquet item
$75 Scratcher Floral Bouquet
$75

The second floral arrangement with Calif Scratchers is valued at $75 but who's feeling lucky!?

