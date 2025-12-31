Kaio Foundation

Hālau O Lilinoe a me Nā Pua Me Kealoha 2026 Merrie Monarch Preview

1670 W 162nd St

Gardena, CA 90247, USA

General Admission
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Exclusive Q&A with Merrie Monarch Line and Kumu
$25

Join us for a special Q&A with the kāne and wāhine of Hālau O Lilinoe a me Nā Pua Me Kealoha as they prepare to compete at the prestigious Merrie Monarch Festival.

Hear firsthand about their preparation, the meaning behind their presentations, and what it means to represent Hawaiʻi from the diaspora on the world’s most respected hula stage. Q&A to follow Preview

