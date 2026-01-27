About this shop
The function in Kēōkea's name speaks to the juvenile pale-yellow Hala keys that were made into lei and given to friends and family that were cherished and loved - a gesture of Kealoha!
This malama, our Kaulua drop celebrates the practice of Hoʻolei leihala and this special wahipana.
Available in size S - 2XL
The function in Kēōkea's name speaks to the juvenile pale-yellow Hala keys that were made into lei and given to friends and family that were cherished and loved - a gesture of Kealoha!
This malama, our Kaulua drop celebrates the practice of Hoʻolei leihala and this special wahipana.
Available in size S - 2XL
"Home uluwehiwehi i ka uluhala, He nohea i ka maka o ka lehulehu" - Albert Nahale-a writes of Keaukaha, his home set in the many Hala groves.This ʻohekāpala print honors these Uluhala that are admired and esteemed by our community
Our Uluhala Trucker Hats are available in Forest Green-Camo, Red, Dark-Brown, Light-Green Camo, and Silver
"Home uluwehiwehi i ka uluhala, He nohea i ka maka o ka lehulehu" - Albert Nahale-a writes of Keaukaha, his home set in the many Hala groves.This ʻohekāpala print honors these Uluhala that are admired and esteemed by our community
Our Uluhala Trucker Hats are available in Black, Brown & Sand, Sand & Dark-Green, Orange Camo, and Sand
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!