Hui Hooleimaluo

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Hui Hooleimaluo

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Hale Kūʻai Hoʻoleimaluō

*SALE Kēōkea Shortsleeve - Pāhoehoe Graphite item
*SALE Kēōkea Shortsleeve - Pāhoehoe Graphite item
*SALE Kēōkea Shortsleeve - Pāhoehoe Graphite
$28

Kaulua Drop


The function in Kēōkea's name speaks to the juvenile pale-yellow Hala keys that were made into lei and given to friends and family that were cherished and loved - a gesture of Kealoha!


This malama, our Kaulua drop celebrates the practice of Hoʻolei leihala and this special wahipana.

*SALE Uluhala Trucker Hat item
*SALE Uluhala Trucker Hat item
*SALE Uluhala Trucker Hat
$25

Kaulua Drop


"Home uluwehiwehi i ka uluhala, He nohea i ka maka o ka lehulehu" - Albert Nahale-a writes of Keaukaha, his home set in the many Hala groves.This ʻohekāpala print honors these Uluhala that are admired and esteemed by our community


Our Uluhala Trucker Hats are available in Silver and Sand

Hilo Hanakahi Shortsleeve - Lālākea Blue item
Hilo Hanakahi Shortsleeve - Lālākea Blue item
Hilo Hanakahi Shortsleeve - Lālākea Blue
$38

Nana Drop


This Malama ʻo Nana we bring a simple version of our Hui Hoʻoleimaluō with a little surprise on the kuapā. We call home to some pretty cool spots but all in all Hilo Hanakahi is who we are.


Our Nana drop celebrates who we are and where we come from. Nana like the term ʻĪnana, or to be animated and be full of life!

Hilo Hanakahi Shortsleeve - Hauaniʻo Brown item
Hilo Hanakahi Shortsleeve - Hauaniʻo Brown item
Hilo Hanakahi Shortsleeve - Hauaniʻo Brown
$38

Nana Drop


This Malama ʻo Nana we bring a simple version of our Hui Hoʻoleimaluō with a little surprise on the kuapā. We call home to some pretty cool spots but all in all Hilo Hanakahi is who we are.


Our Nana drop celebrates who we are and where we come from. Nana like the term ʻĪnana, or to be animated and be full of life!

Waiʻamaʻama Hooded Longsleeve - Maroon item
Waiʻamaʻama Hooded Longsleeve - Maroon item
Waiʻamaʻama Hooded Longsleeve - Maroon
$48

Welo Drop


Named Waiʻamaʻama after one of the ponds Hui Hoʻoleimaluō cares for, we bring to you our ʻAmaʻama design paired with our ʻohe kāpala print named Kauhulu Keaukaha. Kauhulu to the lawaiʻa is the different schools that travel up and down the coast, but in Keaukaha the most precious kauhulu that is monitored regularly by our community is our keiki o ka ʻāina hoʻopulapula! 

Waiʻamaʻama Hoodless Longsleeve - Black item
Waiʻamaʻama Hoodless Longsleeve - Black item
Waiʻamaʻama Hoodless Longsleeve - Black
$45

Welo Drop


Named Waiʻamaʻama after one of the ponds Hui Hoʻoleimaluō cares for, we bring to you our ʻAmaʻama design paired with our ʻohe kāpala print named Kauhulu Keaukaha. Kauhulu to the lawaiʻa is the different schools that travel up and down the coast, but in Keaukaha the most precious kauhulu that is monitored regularly by our community is our keiki o ka ʻāina hoʻopulapula! 

Puakahīnano Hooded Longsleeve - Gold item
Puakahīnano Hooded Longsleeve - Gold item
Puakahīnano Hooded Longsleeve - Gold
$48

Ikiiki Drop


Our Puakahīnano design depicts the famous male pandanus flower seen throughout the Waiuli area. Paired with our first Uluhala ʻohekāpala print, we bridge Waiuli back to Kēōkea where we continue our endeavors to restore life into wahipana and bring a thriving community back to these thriving ecosystems!

Puakahīnano Hoodedless Longsleeve - White item
Puakahīnano Hoodedless Longsleeve - White item
Puakahīnano Hoodedless Longsleeve - White
$45

Ikiiki Drop


Our Puakahīnano design depicts the famous male pandanus flower seen throughout the Waiuli area. Paired with our first Uluhala ʻohekāpala print, we bridge Waiuli back to Kēōkea where we continue our endeavors to restore life into wahipana and bring a thriving community back to these thriving ecosystems!


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