Hale Kūʻai Hoʻoleimaluō

About this shop
Kaulua Drop
The function in Kēōkea's name speaks to the juvenile pale-yellow Hala keys that were made into lei and given to friends and family that were cherished and loved - a gesture of Kealoha!
This malama, our Kaulua drop celebrates the practice of Hoʻolei leihala and this special wahipana.
Kaulua Drop
"Home uluwehiwehi i ka uluhala, He nohea i ka maka o ka lehulehu" - Albert Nahale-a writes of Keaukaha, his home set in the many Hala groves.This ʻohekāpala print honors these Uluhala that are admired and esteemed by our community
Our Uluhala Trucker Hats are available in Silver and Sand
Nana Drop
This Malama ʻo Nana we bring a simple version of our Hui Hoʻoleimaluō with a little surprise on the kuapā. We call home to some pretty cool spots but all in all Hilo Hanakahi is who we are.
Our Nana drop celebrates who we are and where we come from. Nana like the term ʻĪnana, or to be animated and be full of life!
Nana Drop
This Malama ʻo Nana we bring a simple version of our Hui Hoʻoleimaluō with a little surprise on the kuapā. We call home to some pretty cool spots but all in all Hilo Hanakahi is who we are.
Our Nana drop celebrates who we are and where we come from. Nana like the term ʻĪnana, or to be animated and be full of life!
Welo Drop
Named Waiʻamaʻama after one of the ponds Hui Hoʻoleimaluō cares for, we bring to you our ʻAmaʻama design paired with our ʻohe kāpala print named Kauhulu Keaukaha. Kauhulu to the lawaiʻa is the different schools that travel up and down the coast, but in Keaukaha the most precious kauhulu that is monitored regularly by our community is our keiki o ka ʻāina hoʻopulapula!
Welo Drop
Named Waiʻamaʻama after one of the ponds Hui Hoʻoleimaluō cares for, we bring to you our ʻAmaʻama design paired with our ʻohe kāpala print named Kauhulu Keaukaha. Kauhulu to the lawaiʻa is the different schools that travel up and down the coast, but in Keaukaha the most precious kauhulu that is monitored regularly by our community is our keiki o ka ʻāina hoʻopulapula!
Ikiiki Drop
Our Puakahīnano design depicts the famous male pandanus flower seen throughout the Waiuli area. Paired with our first Uluhala ʻohekāpala print, we bridge Waiuli back to Kēōkea where we continue our endeavors to restore life into wahipana and bring a thriving community back to these thriving ecosystems!
Ikiiki Drop
Our Puakahīnano design depicts the famous male pandanus flower seen throughout the Waiuli area. Paired with our first Uluhala ʻohekāpala print, we bridge Waiuli back to Kēōkea where we continue our endeavors to restore life into wahipana and bring a thriving community back to these thriving ecosystems!
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