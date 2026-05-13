Halee Rathgeber Scholarship Golf Scramble

About this event
Individual player cost to play in golf scramble
Team Cost for 4 players to play in golf scramble
Yard sign placement at tee-box during day of scramble
Feature your name/logo on event banner and yard sign on tee-box day of scramble
Includes team of 4 golfers, plus social media mentions, name/logo featured on cart, and silver sponsorship benefits
Exclusive Title sponsorship for event + gold sponsorship
$
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