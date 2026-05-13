Halee Rathgeber Nursing Scholarship

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Halee Rathgeber Nursing Scholarship

About this event

Halee Rathgeber Scholarship Golf Scramble

5 Quail Crossing Dr #8466

Boonville, IN 47601, USA

Individual Golfer
$100

Individual player cost to play in golf scramble

Team of 4 Golfers
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team Cost for 4 players to play in golf scramble

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Yard sign placement at tee-box during day of scramble

Silver Sponsorship
$200

Feature your name/logo on event banner and yard sign on tee-box day of scramble

Gold Sponsorship
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes team of 4 golfers, plus social media mentions, name/logo featured on cart, and silver sponsorship benefits

Title Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Exclusive Title sponsorship for event + gold sponsorship

Add a donation for Halee Rathgeber Nursing Scholarship

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