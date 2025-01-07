Half-Day Event at Flynn Rink - At Door Tickets

After clicking "Select", although you'll be asked to support Zeffy (the platform we use), you are not required to. Just choose "Other" and input any amount of your choosing -- 0 is an option. Please do consider donating to the MVRCS PTO, we appreciate your support!

After clicking "Select", although you'll be asked to support Zeffy (the platform we use), you are not required to. Just choose "Other" and input any amount of your choosing -- 0 is an option. Please do consider donating to the MVRCS PTO, we appreciate your support!

More details...