Half Day Happenings (Teen + Tween)

Learn the basics of embroidering! The workshop will teach stitches, lettering, flowers, and more. Each participant will create their own patch to show off with pride. We will go over basics, but those with previous embroidery experience are welcome too! All materials provided.

