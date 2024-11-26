Half Day Happenings (Teen + Tween)

Guided by local leather artist Angela, learn to work with leather to make your own bracelet and keychain. All materials provided.
Mar 19 - Live & Unscripted: Theater Workshop
$10
No scripts, no rules…no problem! Our collective creativity takes center stage as we explore performance, improv, and storytelling in a hands-on, shoes-off environment. No experience necessary!
Intro to Embroidery
$10
Learn the basics of embroidering! The workshop will teach stitches, lettering, flowers, and more. Each participant will create their own patch to show off with pride. We will go over basics, but those with previous embroidery experience are welcome too! All materials provided.
Field Day
Free
Bring your competitive spirit to SCH’s middle school field day! This free event will take place after school at Sellwood Park, where teams will face off in some classic games–capture the flag, relay races, flag football, and more. Face paint and pinnies provided.
FREE! Use the link to RSVP!
