Half-Day Retreat: Foundations of Meditation

Your enhanced dana offering helps to support our teachers and fund the costs of this program, as well as contributing to the Prajna Fire scholarship fund for those unable to attend without financial assistance
Your dana offering at the full comparable value of this program supports our teachers and helps cover costs
With gratitude to the Prajna Fire benefactors who make this possible. Feel free to add a donation in the amount of your choice below, or proceed to register at no cost to you.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!