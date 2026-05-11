Halifax Urban Ministries' 45th Anniversary Soirée

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This sponsorship level includes:
This sponsorship level includes:
This sponsorship level includes:
This sponsorship level includes:
This sponsorship level includes:
This is an opportunity to support HUM and enhance the night in addition to other sponsorship opportunities
This is an opportunity to support HUM and enhance the night in addition to other sponsorship opportunities
This is an opportunity to support HUM and enhance the night in addition to other sponsorship opportunities
This is an opportunity to support HUM and enhance the night in addition to other sponsorship opportunities
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