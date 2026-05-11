HUM

Hosted by

HUM

About this event

Halifax Urban Ministries' 45th Anniversary Soirée

2637 S Atlantic Ave

Daytona Beach, FL 32118, USA

Alexandrite
$15,000

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Prominent logo placement on all materials
  • Featured in digital & social media
  • Recognition on event signage & website
  • 2 tables & VIP guest access for 16
  • Verbal recognition during program
  • Valet parking
Blue Sapphire
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Prominent logo placement on all materials
  • Featured in digital & social media
  • Recognition on event signage
  • 1 table & VIP guest access for 8
  • Verbal recognition during program
  • Valet parking
Sapphire
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Logo on select materials & website
  • Recognition on social media
  • Recognition on event signage
  • 1 table and guest access for 8
  • Verbal recognition during program
Mother of Pearl
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Name listed on program
  • Recognition on website
  • Guest access for 4
Pearl
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Name listed on program
  • Recognition on website
  • Guest access for 2
Signature Cocktail Experience Sponsor
$3,500

This is an opportunity to support HUM and enhance the night in addition to other sponsorship opportunities

Evening Entertainment Sponsor
$5,000

This is an opportunity to support HUM and enhance the night in addition to other sponsorship opportunities

Photo Expererience Sponsor
$2,500

This is an opportunity to support HUM and enhance the night in addition to other sponsorship opportunities

Tablescape Design Sponsor
$2,500

This is an opportunity to support HUM and enhance the night in addition to other sponsorship opportunities

Add a donation for HUM

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!