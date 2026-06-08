Fan Cruise Cares

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Fan Cruise Cares

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Hall of Champions Scratch Off + Shipping

Doylestown

PA 18901, USA

Single Scratch Off Ticket
$29.99

This is a suggested donation $25.00 AMOE Option available. $25 is the ticket price along with $4.99 shipping free.

Two Scratch Off Ticket
$54.99

$50 is the ticket price along with $4.99 shipping free.

5 Scratch Off Tickets
$125

Receive 5 Tickets and win 5 prizes. Free shipping for suggested Donation

10 Scratch Off Tickets
$250

Free shipping Give yourself 10 winners or share them with your friends & family Free shipping for suggested Donation

25 Scratch Off Tickets
$625

Free shipping plus 1 free tickets. Better odds to win larger prizes or share the tickets with friends/family/coworkers Free shipping for suggested Donation

50 Scratch Off Tickets
$1,250

Free shipping plus 2 free tickets. Free shipping for suggested Donation

100 Scratch Off Tickets
$2,500

Free shipping plus 5 free tickets. Great amount for distributing to your employees for an office giveaway while supporting a great cause. Free shipping for suggested Donation

Add a donation for Fan Cruise Cares

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