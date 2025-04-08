Individual ticket holders will be placed at tables of six, creating a wonderful chance to connect, mingle, and share the evening with fellow members of the Spirit family. Dinner is included.
Table for 6
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Table purchases include a reserved table for you and five guests—an ideal way to enjoy the evening together with friends, family, or fellow alumni while celebrating in style. Dinner included for each guest.
Donated Seat
$95
Donated seats allow younger alumni who may not otherwise be able to attend to join in this special evening. Your generous gift helps us bring more of the Spirit family together to celebrate our shared legacy. The recipient of the donated seat will have dinner included.
Donated Table
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Donating a reserved table is a meaningful way to support the Spirit community by allowing six deserving younger alumni to attend the Hall of Fame celebration. Your generosity helps ensure more of our Spirit family can be part of this unforgettable evening. All six recipients of the donated seats will have dinners included.
