Hall of Fame 2026

About this event
-One reserved table of eight
-Company name listed in event program
-One featured table of eight
-Logo recognition in the event programs
-Sponsorship acknowledgement
-Social media post on the OGHS Foundation Facebook
-One featured table of eight
-Quarter-page color ad in the event program
-Sponsorship acknowledgement
-Social media post on the OGHS Foundation Facebook
-One featured table of eight
-Half-page color ad in the event program
-Featured signage at serving tables
-Sponsorship acknowledgement in the cocktail hour slideshow
-Featured on the OGHS Foundation Hall of Fame webpage
-Social media post on the OGHS Foundation Facebook
-Two priority tables of eight with table signage and logo--One page color ad in the event program
-Featured signage at the bar
-Sponsorship acknowledgement in the cocktail hour slideshow
-Featured on the OGHS Foundation Hall of Fame webpage
-Social media post on the OGHS Foundation Facebook
-Two premier tables of eight with table signage and logo
-One magnum of champagne on each title sponsor table
-Title sponsor logo on all tables
-Full page color ad on the inside cover of the event program
-Sponsorship acknowledgement on stage
-Speaking opportunity at the event
-Featured on the OGHS Foundation Hall of Fame webpage
-Social media post on the OGHS Foundation Facebook
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