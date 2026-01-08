Opelousas General Health System Foundation

Hosted by

Opelousas General Health System Foundation

About this event

Hall of Fame 2026

2235 Creswell Ln

Opelousas, LA 70570, USA

Single Ticket
$125
Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-One reserved table of eight

-Company name listed in event program

Inductee Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-One featured table of eight

-Logo recognition in the event programs

-Sponsorship acknowledgement

-Social media post on the OGHS Foundation Facebook

Celebration Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-One featured table of eight

-Quarter-page color ad in the event program

-Sponsorship acknowledgement

-Social media post on the OGHS Foundation Facebook

Recognition Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-One featured table of eight

-Half-page color ad in the event program

-Featured signage at serving tables

-Sponsorship acknowledgement in the cocktail hour slideshow

-Featured on the OGHS Foundation Hall of Fame webpage

-Social media post on the OGHS Foundation Facebook

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

-Two priority tables of eight with table signage and logo--One page color ad in the event program

-Featured signage at the bar

-Sponsorship acknowledgement in the cocktail hour slideshow

-Featured on the OGHS Foundation Hall of Fame webpage

-Social media post on the OGHS Foundation Facebook

Title Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

-Two premier tables of eight with table signage and logo

-One magnum of champagne on each title sponsor table

-Title sponsor logo on all tables

-Full page color ad on the inside cover of the event program

-Sponsorship acknowledgement on stage

-Speaking opportunity at the event

-Featured on the OGHS Foundation Hall of Fame webpage

-Social media post on the OGHS Foundation Facebook

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