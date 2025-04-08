Hall of Fame Sponsors

As the Title Sponsor of the Hall of Fame event, your company will be prominently featured in all event marketing, signage, and digital platforms.
Bar Sponsor
$1,500
Become a Bar Sponsor and have your brand showcased at one of the most popular spots of the evening! As a Bar Sponsor, your logo will be prominently displayed at the bar, ensuring your business is front and center as guests enjoy drinks throughout the event. Plus, your logo will appear on event signage and printed materials. It's a great way to increase your visibility while supporting a memorable night for the Spirit of Atlanta community!
Table Sponsors
$600
As a Table Sponsor, your business will be prominently featured at the Hall of Fame event. Your business logo and a QR code linking to your website will be displayed on the table, along with digital signage and printed materials showcasing your support. This is a great opportunity to increase your brand visibility while contributing to a meaningful cause.
Full Page Ad
$100
Make a lasting impression with a Full-Page Ad in our event program! This sponsorship offers premium visibility and a dedicated page to showcase your business. To participate, please email a print-ready version of your logo and ad design. It's the perfect opportunity to highlight your support while reaching a wide audience at our Hall of Fame event.
Half Page Ad
$50
Support the Hall of Fame event with a Half-Page Ad! This sponsorship includes a prominent ad placement in our event program. To participate, please email a print-ready version of your logo to be included in the ad. It's a great way to showcase your business to attendees while supporting a wonderful cause.
