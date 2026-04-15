Pathways Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Pathways Foundation Inc

About this event

The Pathways Foundation Impact Reception

Signature Impact Reception experience
$250

Impact Reception (General Admission)


Access the signature Hall of Hope impact reception—bringing together athletes, sponsors, partners, and the broader community .This is the core of the night: relaxed, high-energy, and built for real connection.


  • Open bar and curated food throughout the evening
  • Silent auction and raffle supporting Pathways programs

General Admission — $200 ( 7: 30 PM -10:30 PM)

    • Includes access to the full Impact Reception.
    • Open bar + food
    • Silent auction + raffle
    • Full access to the reception and event programming
VIP Impact reception experience
$400

Hall of Hope Induction & Toast (VIP Experience): 


Hosted at the legendary Hall of Honors at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. 


The evening begins with a more intimate induction moment, where we recognize a professional, organization, community advocate or partner doing meaningful work in their community. Guests join for a hosted toast alongside partners, athletes, and supporters in a smaller, more personal setting.


Following the induction, the event opens into a full reception—bringing together athletes, sponsors, partners, and the broader community .This is the core of the night: relaxed, high-energy, and built for real connection.


  • Open bar and curated food throughout the evening
  • Silent auction and raffle supporting Pathways programs

VIP Experience — $300 ( 6.30 PM-10:30 PM) 

    • Includes access to the full Impact Reception.
    • Open bar + food
    • Silent auction + raffle
    • Full access to the reception and event programming
    • Access to the Hall of Hope VIP Induction & Toast 
    • Access to VIP-only auction items
    • Recognition on the Donor Wall
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