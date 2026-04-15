The Pathways Foundation Impact Reception

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About this event
Impact Reception (General Admission)
Access the signature Hall of Hope impact reception—bringing together athletes, sponsors, partners, and the broader community .This is the core of the night: relaxed, high-energy, and built for real connection.
General Admission — $200 ( 7: 30 PM -10:30 PM)
Hall of Hope Induction & Toast (VIP Experience):
Hosted at the legendary Hall of Honors at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The evening begins with a more intimate induction moment, where we recognize a professional, organization, community advocate or partner doing meaningful work in their community. Guests join for a hosted toast alongside partners, athletes, and supporters in a smaller, more personal setting.
Following the induction, the event opens into a full reception—bringing together athletes, sponsors, partners, and the broader community .This is the core of the night: relaxed, high-energy, and built for real connection.
VIP Experience — $300 ( 6.30 PM-10:30 PM)
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