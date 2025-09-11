Hallam Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Raffle 2026

Legal Disclaimer for Raffle Ticket Sales – State of Nebraska
Raffle tickets may only be purchased by individuals who meet the following eligibility criteria:
- Age Requirement: Must be 19 years of age or older at the time of purchase.
- Residency Requirement: Must be a current resident of the State of Nebraska.
- Payment Restrictions: Credit card payments are not permitted for raffle ticket purchases.
- Verification Requirement: A valid Nebraska driver’s license must be presented at the time of purchase to verify both age and residency.
By purchasing a ticket, you affirm that you meet all eligibility requirements. Any violation of these terms may result in disqualification from the raffle and forfeiture of any prizes awarded.
Legal Disclaimer for Raffle Ticket Sales – State of Nebraska
Raffle tickets may only be purchased by individuals who meet the following eligibility criteria:
- Age Requirement: Must be 19 years of age or older at the time of purchase.
- Residency Requirement: Must be a current resident of the State of Nebraska.
- Payment Restrictions: Credit card payments are not permitted for raffle ticket purchases.
- Verification Requirement: A valid Nebraska driver’s license must be presented at the time of purchase to verify both age and residency.
By purchasing a ticket, you affirm that you meet all eligibility requirements. Any violation of these terms may result in disqualification from the raffle and forfeiture of any prizes awarded.