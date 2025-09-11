Hallam Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Raffle 2026

Legal Disclaimer for Raffle Ticket Sales – State of Nebraska

Raffle tickets may only be purchased by individuals who meet the following eligibility criteria:

Age Requirement : Must be 19 years of age or older at the time of purchase.

Residency Requirement : Must be a current resident of the State of Nebraska .

Payment Restrictions : Credit card payments are not permitted for raffle ticket purchases.

Verification Requirement : A valid Nebraska driver’s license must be presented at the time of purchase to verify both age and residency.

By purchasing a ticket, you affirm that you meet all eligibility requirements. Any violation of these terms may result in disqualification from the raffle and forfeiture of any prizes awarded.