Hallam Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc

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Hallam Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc

About this raffle

Hallam Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Raffle 2026

1 ticket
$20

Legal Disclaimer for Raffle Ticket Sales – State of Nebraska

Raffle tickets may only be purchased by individuals who meet the following eligibility criteria:

  • Age Requirement: Must be 19 years of age or older at the time of purchase.
  • Residency Requirement: Must be a current resident of the State of Nebraska.
  • Payment RestrictionsCredit card payments are not permitted for raffle ticket purchases.
  • Verification Requirement: A valid Nebraska driver’s license must be presented at the time of purchase to verify both age and residency.

By purchasing a ticket, you affirm that you meet all eligibility requirements. Any violation of these terms may result in disqualification from the raffle and forfeiture of any prizes awarded.

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