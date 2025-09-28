Great Place Spouses Club

Hosted by

Great Place Spouses Club

About this event

Halloween Costume Party

Sam Adam's Brewhouse

5782, 24th St & Tank Destroyer Blvd, Fort Hood, TX

General Admission
$25

Members can bring one guest or a spouse to the event.

VENDOR Ticket - MEMBER
$30

Member vendors - thank you for your support! If you would like to add a meal option, please complete the meal ticket for vendors as well.

VENDOR Ticket - NON-MEMBER
$35

Thank you for your support! If you would like to add a meal option, please complete the meal ticket for vendors as well.

Vendor Meal
$15

For vendors attending the event ONLY.

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