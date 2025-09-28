Halloween Costume Party

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About this event
5782, 24th St & Tank Destroyer Blvd, Fort Hood, TX
Members can bring one guest or a spouse to the event.
Member vendors - thank you for your support! If you would like to add a meal option, please complete the meal ticket for vendors as well.
Thank you for your support! If you would like to add a meal option, please complete the meal ticket for vendors as well.
For vendors attending the event ONLY.
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