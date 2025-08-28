Camelback Desert School Parent Organization Scottsdale

👻Fall Craft Night and/or Parent Night Out

9606 E Kalil Dr

Scottsdale, AZ 85260, USA

🎨Craft Night -- 1 Adult
$35

Enjoy an evening of Fall/Halloween crafting in the Art Barn! Ticket includes entry for one adult and the opportunity to complete two crafts of your choice (select below). Light appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks provided.

👉 Attending Craft Night and Parents Night Out? Use code BUNDLE25 at checkout to save $25!

🎨Craft Night -- Couple
$50

A fun night out for two! This ticket includes entry for two adults and the opportunity to complete two crafts each (select below). Light appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks provided.
🌙Parent Night Out -- 1 Child
$60

Drop your child (ages 3+) off at CDS for a fun evening with teachers while you enjoy your night out! PNO runs from 5:30–9:30 PM and includes dinner, games, and activities.
🌙Parent Night Out -- 2 Children
$100

A great deal for siblings! Drop off two children (ages 3+) at CDS for a fun-filled evening with teachers while you enjoy your night out. PNO runs from 5:30–9:30 PM and includes dinner, games, and activities.
