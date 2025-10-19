Halloween Game Day

Contestant will Ride holding a spoon with a egg on it around 1 barrel (pumpkin) in the arena.
Contestant will have a Halloween dollar bill in-between her / his leg and the horse completing a pleasure class bareback.
Simple, in and out of the key hole.
Just like Barrels but with Pumpkins / don't break them ,please
Just like Flags / but grabbing Candy instead
The more 'spook' the better...
Run with a spoon and egg around a pattern in the arena without losing the candy filled egg
Run up the arena, grab the candy ( yours to keep) and back as fast as possible.
Spooky, scary and mysterious, dress up how you like
Run the barrel pattern , bring your stick horse or borrow ours.
