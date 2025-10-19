Halloween Game Day

9001 Marseille Blvd

Farmington, NM 87402, USA

Egg & Spoon Race (Horseback)
$8

Contestant will Ride holding a spoon with a egg on it around 1 barrel (pumpkin) in the arena.

Bareback Buck ( Horseback)
$8

Contestant will have a Halloween dollar bill in-between her / his leg and the horse completing a pleasure class bareback.

Key Hole Race (Horseback)
$8

Simple, in and out of the key hole.

Pumpkin Barrels (Horseback)
$8

Just like Barrels but with Pumpkins / don't break them ,please

Candy Grab (Horseback)
$8

Just like Flags / but grabbing Candy instead

Costume Contest (Horseback)
$8

The more 'spook' the better...

Egg Race (non rider)
$8

Run with a spoon and egg around a pattern in the arena without losing the candy filled egg

Candy Grab ( non rider)
$8

Run up the arena, grab the candy ( yours to keep) and back as fast as possible.

Costume contest ( non Rider)
$8

Spooky, scary and mysterious, dress up how you like

Stick horse race ( non rider)
$8

Run the barrel pattern , bring your stick horse or borrow ours.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing