Halloween Hang

Solidarity ticket price.
Choose this ticket if: "I frequently stress about meeting basic needs (food, housing, clothing, transportation) and don’t always achieve them. I have debt, and it sometimes prohibits me from meeting my basic needs. I have unstable housing. I sometimes can’t afford public or private transport. I am unemployed or underemployed. I have no access to savings. I have no or very limited expendable income. (Expendable Income might mean being able to buy coffee or tea at a cafe, buy new clothes, books and similar items each month, etc.) I do not have the ability to take time off without financial burden."
Standard ticket price.
Choose this ticket option if: "I may stress about meeting my basic needs (food, housing, clothing, transportation), but still regularly achieve them. I may have some debt, but it does not prohibit attainment of basic needs. I can afford public transport and often private transport. I am employed or self-employed. I have some financial savings. I have access to healthcare. I have some expendable income--such as being able to buy coffee or tea at a cafe, buy new clothes, books and similar items each month, etc."
Supporter ticket price.
Choose this ticket option if: "I am comfortable and able to meet all of my basic* needs. I may have some debt, but it does not prohibit attainment of basic needs. I own my home, or I rent a higher-end property. I own/ lease a car, or I can always afford public and private transport. I am employed, or do not need to work to meet my needs. I have regular access to healthcare. I have access to financial savings. I have expendable income--such as being able to buy coffee or tea at a cafe, buy new clothes, books and similar items each month, etc. I can afford vacations or to take time off."
Volunteer ticket. Help with set-up, door, or other party shifts and attend for free!
