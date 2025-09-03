Holiday Movie Nights

Movie licensing, park permits, equipment rentals—it adds up fast. Sponsoring a movie night is a chance to support something special and be seen doing it.

As a sponsor, your business will:

Be featured on all promotional materials for your night

Get 30 minutes of pre-show screen time to advertise anything you’d like

Connect directly with hundreds of local families who love OB as much as you do

It's a high-visibility, high-impact way to show your support for the community.

Ready to light up the screen?

Totally free. Totally fun. Totally OB.

Let’s make some summer memories together!