Holiday Movie Nights

Movie licensing, park permits, equipment rentals—it adds up fast. Sponsoring a movie night is a chance to support something special and be seen doing it.
As a sponsor, your business will:
It's a high-visibility, high-impact way to show your support for the community.
Ready to light up the screen?
Totally free. Totally fun. Totally OB.
Let’s make some summer memories together!
Treat yourself to the ultimate movie night experience with our VIP Seats—a cozy setup for two, perfect for date night or a special hangout with your favorite person.
Each VIP Seat includes:
🛋️ A giant bean bag chair for two
🌟 A small side table with blankets and ambient light
🍿 4 Snack Shack tickets (good for popcorn, candy, or bottled water)
🎬 Reserved front-row seating in our VIP section
Only 5 VIP Seats available per movie—book early to snag yours!
Our classic Tshirt
Our limited edition Crooked Tree T
Craving a treat during the movie? Grab a Snack Shack Ticket and choose from any of our classic movie snacks:
Cold Bottled Water
Individual Popcorn
Candy (assorted favorites!)
Each ticket is good for one item. Load up, snack happy, and enjoy the show!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!