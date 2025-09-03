Love Thy Neighborhood OB

Love Thy Neighborhood OB

Holiday Movie Nights

Newport Ave & Abbott St

San Diego, CA 92107, USA

Sponsor October 25th - Hocus Pocus item
Sponsor October 25th - Hocus Pocus
$1,000

Movie licensing, park permits, equipment rentals—it adds up fast. Sponsoring a movie night is a chance to support something special and be seen doing it.

As a sponsor, your business will:

  • Be featured on all promotional materials for your night
  • Get 30 minutes of pre-show screen time to advertise anything you’d like
  • Connect directly with hundreds of local families who love OB as much as you do

It's a high-visibility, high-impact way to show your support for the community.
Ready to light up the screen?

Totally free. Totally fun. Totally OB.
Let’s make some summer memories together!

VIP Seat for October 25th - Hocus Pocus (Copy)
$65

Treat yourself to the ultimate movie night experience with our VIP Seats—a cozy setup for two, perfect for date night or a special hangout with your favorite person.

Each VIP Seat includes:
🛋️ A giant bean bag chair for two
🌟 A small side table with blankets and ambient light
🍿 4 Snack Shack tickets (good for popcorn, candy, or bottled water)
🎬 Reserved front-row seating in our VIP section

Only 5 VIP Seats available per movie—book early to snag yours!

LTN Tshirt - Classic item
LTN Tshirt - Classic
$25

Our classic Tshirt

LTN Tshirt - Holiday item
LTN Tshirt - Holiday
$25

Our limited edition Crooked Tree T

Snack Shack ticket item
Snack Shack ticket
$3

Craving a treat during the movie? Grab a Snack Shack Ticket and choose from any of our classic movie snacks:

Cold Bottled Water

Individual Popcorn

Candy (assorted favorites!)

Each ticket is good for one item. Load up, snack happy, and enjoy the show!

