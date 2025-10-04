Brazilian Music Colorado

Halloween Denver Oct 25th- Pagode & Samba Circle

5505 W 20th Ave suite 200

Denver, CO 80212, USA

Pre Sales: Oct 25th- Halloween Denver
$20

Have you been to a Pagode & Samba Circle?

Traditional from Brazil, the musician circle around a table and the crowd around the musicians.


Unmissable Night with Marcia Souza and Samba que Da, in Denver!

Kids: Under 15
$8

Discounted Tickets for Kids. Kids count towards capacity, so we suggest donations of any amount at the "Donate to Brazilian Music Colorado" field below to cover event expenses.

Day of Show/ Doors
$25

Door Tickets.

