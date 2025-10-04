Halloween Denver Oct 25th- Pagode & Samba Circle

Hosted by
Have you been to a Pagode & Samba Circle?
Traditional from Brazil, the musician circle around a table and the crowd around the musicians.
Unmissable Night with Marcia Souza and Samba que Da, in Denver!
Discounted Tickets for Kids. Kids count towards capacity, so we suggest donations of any amount at the "Donate to Brazilian Music Colorado" field below to cover event expenses.
Door Tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!