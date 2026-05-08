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About this event
Perfect for nonprofits, schools, churches, local businesses, and community organizations looking to support a safe and engaging family experience.
Perfect for dealerships, healthcare organizations, banks, insurance agencies, and larger companies seeking increased visibility and community engagement.
Become the official presenting sponsor of Halloween on the Bayou with expanded branding, premium placement, stage mentions, and enhanced visibility throughout the activation.
Ideal for organizations looking to make a major impact while supporting youth-focused cultural programming and family engagement.
Please contact us directly for presenting sponsor details.
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