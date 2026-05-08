New Orleans Zydeco Foundation

Hosted by

New Orleans Zydeco Foundation

About this event

Halloween on The Bayou

1701 Bayou Ln

Slidell, LA 70460, USA

Community Partner Sponsor
$500

Perfect for nonprofits, schools, churches, local businesses, and community organizations looking to support a safe and engaging family experience.

Includes:

  • One Trick or Trunk activation space
  • Space for one decorated vehicle or trunk
  • Entry for 3 representatives
  • Access to discounted employee/group tickets
  • Opportunity to distribute approved candy, treats, or giveaways
  • Sponsor recognition during the event
  • Inclusion in event promotions
Corporate Partner Sponsor
$1,000

Perfect for dealerships, healthcare organizations, banks, insurance agencies, and larger companies seeking increased visibility and community engagement.

Includes:

  • One Trick or Trunk activation
  • Space for one decorated vehicle or branded activation
  • Entry for 5 representatives
  • Access to discounted employee/group tickets
  • Enhanced sponsor visibility during the event
  • Opportunity to distribute approved giveaways and promotional items
  • Opportunity to collect information from families for marketing
  • Recognition in event promotions and social media content
Presenting Sponsor Opportunity
$4,500

Sponsor this event: $4,500+

Become the official presenting sponsor of Halloween on the Bayou with expanded branding, premium placement, stage mentions, and enhanced visibility throughout the activation.


Ideal for organizations looking to make a major impact while supporting youth-focused cultural programming and family engagement.


Please contact us directly for presenting sponsor details.

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