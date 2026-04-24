Hallowes Cove Academy PTO
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Hallowes Cove Academy PTO

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Hallowes Cove Academy PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Hallowes Cove Academy PTO's Silent Auction 2.2

Pick-up location

2505 Rivertown Main St, St Johns, FL 32259, USA

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets RiverTown Pickleball #1 item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets RiverTown Pickleball #1
$5

Starting bid

RiverTown Magnet for Pickleball is a fun and functional item for any pickleball enthusiast. Perfect for showing your love of the game, this magnet is a great addition to your gear, fridge, or locker—celebrating one of the fastest-growing sports in the community.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets RiverTown Pickleball #2 item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets RiverTown Pickleball #2
$5

Starting bid

RiverTown Magnet for Pickleball is a fun and functional item for any pickleball enthusiast. Perfect for showing your love of the game, this magnet is a great addition to your gear, fridge, or locker—celebrating one of the fastest-growing sports in the community.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets RiverTown Pickleball #3 item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets RiverTown Pickleball #3
$5

Starting bid

RiverTown Magnet for Pickleball is a fun and functional item for any pickleball enthusiast. Perfect for showing your love of the game, this magnet is a great addition to your gear, fridge, or locker—celebrating one of the fastest-growing sports in the community.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets RiverTown Pickleball #4 item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets RiverTown Pickleball #4
$5

Starting bid

RiverTown Magnet for Pickleball is a fun and functional item for any pickleball enthusiast. Perfect for showing your love of the game, this magnet is a great addition to your gear, fridge, or locker—celebrating one of the fastest-growing sports in the community.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets RiverTown Pickleball #5 item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets RiverTown Pickleball #5
$5

Starting bid

RiverTown Magnet for Pickleball is a fun and functional item for any pickleball enthusiast. Perfect for showing your love of the game, this magnet is a great addition to your gear, fridge, or locker—celebrating one of the fastest-growing sports in the community.

Evolutions Signs and Prints RiverTown Arbors #1 item
Evolutions Signs and Prints RiverTown Arbors #1
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Arbors magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints RiverTown Arbors #2 item
Evolutions Signs and Prints RiverTown Arbors #2
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Arbors magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Arbor West item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Arbor West
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Arbors West magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Bluffs item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Bluffs
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Bluffs magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Cove item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Cove
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Cove magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Enclaves item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Enclaves
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Enclaves magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Estates item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Estates
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Estates magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Forest item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Forest
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Forest magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Gardens item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Gardens
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Gardens magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Gardens II item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Gardens II
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Gardens II magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Groves item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Groves
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Groves magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Haven item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Haven
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Haven magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown HighPoint item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown HighPoint
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown HighPoint magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Homestead item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Homestead
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Homestead magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Lake I item
Evolutions Signs and Prints Magnets Rivertown Lake I
$5

Starting bid

Show your pride with a RiverTown Lake I magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!