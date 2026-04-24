Hallowes Cove Academy PTO's Silent Auction 2.2

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Starting bid
RiverTown Magnet for Pickleball is a fun and functional item for any pickleball enthusiast. Perfect for showing your love of the game, this magnet is a great addition to your gear, fridge, or locker—celebrating one of the fastest-growing sports in the community.
Starting bid
RiverTown Magnet for Pickleball is a fun and functional item for any pickleball enthusiast. Perfect for showing your love of the game, this magnet is a great addition to your gear, fridge, or locker—celebrating one of the fastest-growing sports in the community.
Starting bid
RiverTown Magnet for Pickleball is a fun and functional item for any pickleball enthusiast. Perfect for showing your love of the game, this magnet is a great addition to your gear, fridge, or locker—celebrating one of the fastest-growing sports in the community.
Starting bid
RiverTown Magnet for Pickleball is a fun and functional item for any pickleball enthusiast. Perfect for showing your love of the game, this magnet is a great addition to your gear, fridge, or locker—celebrating one of the fastest-growing sports in the community.
Starting bid
RiverTown Magnet for Pickleball is a fun and functional item for any pickleball enthusiast. Perfect for showing your love of the game, this magnet is a great addition to your gear, fridge, or locker—celebrating one of the fastest-growing sports in the community.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Arbors magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Arbors magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Arbors West magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Bluffs magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Cove magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Enclaves magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Estates magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Forest magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Gardens magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Gardens II magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Groves magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Haven magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown HighPoint magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Homestead magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Starting bid
Show your pride with a RiverTown Lake I magnet—where every neighborhood has its own unique charm, and together they create something truly special. It’s the diversity and character of our communities that make RiverTown the best place to call home.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!