Halo Classic at Anaheim Stadium

I am pleased to announce our baseball program has been approved to play a Varsity game again this year at Angel Stadium against Mayfair High School. It's a very memorable event for our athletes that we hope to continue every year. Angels stadium has provided us ticket vouchers for specific Regular Season games to sell so we can offset some of the costs of this event.

The sale of these vouchers is to offset the cost of the upcoming Halo Classic Game at Angel Stadium on

March 13, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. vs. Mayfair High School.

Each voucher is redeemable for selected 27 different Angels home games April - June 2026. The vouchers all have the the specific information and can be redeemable online.

We appreciate your support. If you have any questions, please email [email protected] or contact Candice Landeros 714-865-7865

Thank you, Candice, President, GGHS Baseball Boosters