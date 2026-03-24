Halo Haus All-Star Cheer

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Halo Haus All-Star Cheer

About this raffle

Halo Haus All-Star Cheer's Uniform Raffle - Season 2026

One Chance of Winning
$10

With one of "ticket rate #1" purchase, you earn one entry for every raffle prize offered. You also earn three chances of winning for the grand prize.

Three Chances of Winning
$25

With one "ticket rate #3" purchase, you earn one entry for every raffle prize offered. You also earn three chances of winning for the grand prize.

Seven Chances of Winning
$50

With one "ticket rate #3" purchase, you earn one entry for every raffle prize offered. You also earn seven chances of winning for the grand prize.

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