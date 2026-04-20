Halos Awards

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About this event
Students are responsible for their own transportation to and from this event. No transportation will be provided by WHHSTW. Purchasers of these tickets will be seated with WHHSTW. Parents who would like to attend can order a PARENT/GUEST ATTENDEE ticket below. These seats will not be with the WHHSTW students.
Parents/Guests of WHHSTW may purchase these tickets. These tickets will not be seated with the students.
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