Hosted by

West Haven Theatre Workshop Parent Booster Club

About this event

Halos Awards

100 E Main St

Waterbury, CT 06702, USA

Halo Ticket- WHHSTW Student ONLY
$30

Students are responsible for their own transportation to and from this event. No transportation will be provided by WHHSTW. Purchasers of these tickets will be seated with WHHSTW. Parents who would like to attend can order a PARENT/GUEST ATTENDEE ticket below. These seats will not be with the WHHSTW students.

Halo Ticket- PARENT/GUEST ATTENDEE
$30

Parents/Guests of WHHSTW may purchase these tickets. These tickets will not be seated with the students.

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