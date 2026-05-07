Hamilton Elementary PTO

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Hamilton Elementary PTO

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Hamilton Adults Night Out Silent Auction

Castle Hill Inn overnight stay item
Castle Hill Inn overnight stay
$100

Starting bid

Looking for a little luxury? Castle Hill Inn, a four-star hotel in Newport, so generously offers conveniently located indulgence with a staycation at America's first resort! You'll receive afternoon tea and a gourmet breakfast along with a one-night stay (Sun-Thurs, excluding holidays and Jul-Aug).


Valued at $750


Gareth Elliott Soccer Academy item
Gareth Elliott Soccer Academy
$50

Starting bid

FIFA fever is almost here! Want your child to have a ball while learning new skills on the pitch? Look no further than Rhode Island's premier soccer academy! Coach Gareth always shows up for Hamilton and your kid will loving showing up for his camp this summer, July 6-10 or 13-17.


Valued at $350


Anchor Dental Basket item
Anchor Dental Basket item
Anchor Dental Basket
$20

Starting bid

What's better than a great dentist? Two from the same fantastic family! The Catallozzis of Anchor Dental are guaranteed to brighten your smile in more ways than one thanks to this Sonicare toothbrush, teeth whitening system, and tumbler.


Valued at $220


$60 Karie’s Kitchen gift certificate item
$60 Karie’s Kitchen gift certificate
$10

Starting bid

In addition to being a great Hamilton supporter, Karie's Kitchen in North Kingstown, is a beloved farm-to-table restaurant that serves wholesome meals prepared with all-natural ingredients.


Valued at $60


Ray-Ban Sunglasses from Acuity Vision item
Ray-Ban Sunglasses from Acuity Vision item
Ray-Ban Sunglasses from Acuity Vision
$10

Starting bid

Summer rays are quickly approaching, but Dr. Liane Prytula of Acuity Vision and Eyewear Center has you covered! Kick off the season with a brand new pair of Ray-Bans and you'll have it made in the shade.


Retail Valued at $200


Specialty Cookies by Confections by Claire B item
Specialty Cookies by Confections by Claire B item
Specialty Cookies by Confections by Claire B
$10

Starting bid

Confections by Claire B goes above and beyond for Hamilton, and you'll be over the moon for her captivating cookies! Treat yourself to two dozen beautiful spring cookies plus a decorating kit including one dozen undecorated cookies, frosting, and sprinkles- a fun and delicious activity to do with kids!


Retail Valued at $100


Signed NY Giants Football item
Signed NY Giants Football item
Signed NY Giants Football
$5

Starting bid

Ready to be a hero to your flag football-loving kid? Bring home this authenticated Giants football signed by linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux!


Valued at $50


NKPD Student Ride to School item
NKPD Student Ride to School
$10

Starting bid

Give your Husky a once in a lifetime opportunity! Chief Urban and the NKPD are again offering magical childhood memories with a ride to school in a police car. A friendly officer will pick up your child from your home and drop them off at Hamilton, lights and all!


Valued at $100


$100 DeQuattro Restaurant Group gift certificate item
$100 DeQuattro Restaurant Group gift certificate item
$100 DeQuattro Restaurant Group gift certificate
$10

Starting bid

Keep your options open for your next night out! Thanks to the DeQuattros, you can't go wrong with several celebrated, premier destination restaurants including Pane e Vino, Il Massimo, Crow's Nest, and Bar Lino Pizzeria!


Valued at $100


K-2 Principal for a Half Day item
K-2 Principal for a Half Day item
K-2 Principal for a Half Day
$10

Starting bid

Here is your kid's chance to rule the school! Thanks to Dr. Schweizer, your K-2 Husky can be principal for half a day.


Valued at $100


3-5 Principal for Half a Day item
3-5 Principal for Half a Day item
3-5 Principal for Half a Day
$10

Starting bid

Here is your kid's chance to rule the school! Thanks to Dr. Schweizer, your grade 3-5 Husky can be principal for half a day.


Valued at $100


$100 Black & Gold Sports Performance gift certificate item
$100 Black & Gold Sports Performance gift certificate
$10

Starting bid

If your child did enrichment with the Giorgis' Black and Gold Sports Performance, then you know how much fun this crew has! B&G helps young athletes build strength, speed, and confidence - on and off the field.


Valued at $100


Wickford Social sweatshirt and Book Besties bundles item
Wickford Social sweatshirt and Book Besties bundles item
Wickford Social sweatshirt and Book Besties bundles item
Wickford Social sweatshirt and Book Besties bundles
$10

Starting bid

Mother's Day has passed, but doesn't the woman in your life deserve a cozy treat? With two "blind date with a book" bundles for mother and child from Book Besties (including a cute tumbler for her and snacks for your little one), and a cute sweatshirt of your choosing from Wickford Social, she can feel special everyday!


Valued at $100


3 Sessions HES Enrichment with early enrollment item
3 Sessions HES Enrichment with early enrollment
$20

Starting bid

Does your kid love enrichment at Hamilton but you have anxiety just thinking about the sign-up rush? Create joy for both of you with three sessions of enrichment with early enrollment in the 2026-2027 school year!


Valued at $180


$150 Thames Street Kitchen gift certificate item
$150 Thames Street Kitchen gift certificate
$10

Starting bid

Meals don't make themselves, and the generous team at Thames Street Kitchen wants to give you a night off! A boutique, modern steakhouse in the heart of Newport, TSK focuses on local and seasonal ingredients, putting creative spins on classic dishes.


Valued at $150


Betta fish & starter kit item
Betta fish & starter kit item
Betta fish & starter kit
$5

Starting bid

Want to give your little Husky the pride and joy of pet ownership but with minimal effort? The Fish Bowl of NK just made that possible thanks to their donation of a Betta fish and starter kit!


Valued at $30


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!