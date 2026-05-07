Hamilton Adults Night Out Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Looking for a little luxury? Castle Hill Inn, a four-star hotel in Newport, so generously offers conveniently located indulgence with a staycation at America's first resort! You'll receive afternoon tea and a gourmet breakfast along with a one-night stay (Sun-Thurs, excluding holidays and Jul-Aug).
Valued at $750
Starting bid
FIFA fever is almost here! Want your child to have a ball while learning new skills on the pitch? Look no further than Rhode Island's premier soccer academy! Coach Gareth always shows up for Hamilton and your kid will loving showing up for his camp this summer, July 6-10 or 13-17.
Valued at $350
Starting bid
What's better than a great dentist? Two from the same fantastic family! The Catallozzis of Anchor Dental are guaranteed to brighten your smile in more ways than one thanks to this Sonicare toothbrush, teeth whitening system, and tumbler.
Valued at $220
Starting bid
In addition to being a great Hamilton supporter, Karie's Kitchen in North Kingstown, is a beloved farm-to-table restaurant that serves wholesome meals prepared with all-natural ingredients.
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Summer rays are quickly approaching, but Dr. Liane Prytula of Acuity Vision and Eyewear Center has you covered! Kick off the season with a brand new pair of Ray-Bans and you'll have it made in the shade.
Retail Valued at $200
Starting bid
Confections by Claire B goes above and beyond for Hamilton, and you'll be over the moon for her captivating cookies! Treat yourself to two dozen beautiful spring cookies plus a decorating kit including one dozen undecorated cookies, frosting, and sprinkles- a fun and delicious activity to do with kids!
Retail Valued at $100
Starting bid
Ready to be a hero to your flag football-loving kid? Bring home this authenticated Giants football signed by linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux!
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Give your Husky a once in a lifetime opportunity! Chief Urban and the NKPD are again offering magical childhood memories with a ride to school in a police car. A friendly officer will pick up your child from your home and drop them off at Hamilton, lights and all!
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Keep your options open for your next night out! Thanks to the DeQuattros, you can't go wrong with several celebrated, premier destination restaurants including Pane e Vino, Il Massimo, Crow's Nest, and Bar Lino Pizzeria!
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Here is your kid's chance to rule the school! Thanks to Dr. Schweizer, your K-2 Husky can be principal for half a day.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Here is your kid's chance to rule the school! Thanks to Dr. Schweizer, your grade 3-5 Husky can be principal for half a day.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
If your child did enrichment with the Giorgis' Black and Gold Sports Performance, then you know how much fun this crew has! B&G helps young athletes build strength, speed, and confidence - on and off the field.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Mother's Day has passed, but doesn't the woman in your life deserve a cozy treat? With two "blind date with a book" bundles for mother and child from Book Besties (including a cute tumbler for her and snacks for your little one), and a cute sweatshirt of your choosing from Wickford Social, she can feel special everyday!
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Does your kid love enrichment at Hamilton but you have anxiety just thinking about the sign-up rush? Create joy for both of you with three sessions of enrichment with early enrollment in the 2026-2027 school year!
Valued at $180
Starting bid
Meals don't make themselves, and the generous team at Thames Street Kitchen wants to give you a night off! A boutique, modern steakhouse in the heart of Newport, TSK focuses on local and seasonal ingredients, putting creative spins on classic dishes.
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Want to give your little Husky the pride and joy of pet ownership but with minimal effort? The Fish Bowl of NK just made that possible thanks to their donation of a Betta fish and starter kit!
Valued at $30
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!