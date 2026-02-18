Hamilton Band Booster Club's Concessions

Offered by
A mixed meat steamed hot dog on a bun. Ketchup, mustard, relish, and onions upon request.
Beef and chicken ramen noodle cups
Cheese nachos
Cheese and jalapeno nachos
Add chili to your nachos or hot dog.
Add cheese to a hot dog or bag of chips.
Individual bags of chips.
Individual can of soda.
Bottled water.
CapriSun or Kool-Aid Jammer
Gatorade
Creamer and sugar available upon request.
Iced soda water with your choice of flavored syrup, a splash of heavy whipping cream, and a swirl of whipped cream on top.
A hot dog, bag of chips, and your choice of drink.
Nachos with cheese, chili, and jalapenos with your choice of drink.
3.5x4.5 bag
4.5x6.5 bag
$
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