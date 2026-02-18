Hamilton Band Booster Club

Offered by

Hamilton Band Booster Club

Hamilton Band Booster Club's Concessions

Hot Dog item
Hot Dog
$3

A mixed meat steamed hot dog on a bun. Ketchup, mustard, relish, and onions upon request.

Ramen Noodle Cup item
Ramen Noodle Cup
$1.50

Beef and chicken ramen noodle cups

Nachos item
Nachos
$3.50

Cheese nachos

Nachos with jalapenos item
Nachos with jalapenos
$4

Cheese and jalapeno nachos

Chili item
Chili
$1.50

Add chili to your nachos or hot dog.

Nacho Cheese item
Nacho Cheese
$1.50

Add cheese to a hot dog or bag of chips.

Chips item
Chips
$1

Individual bags of chips.

Soda item
Soda
$1.50

Individual can of soda.

Water item
Water
$1.50

Bottled water.

Pouch Drinks item
Pouch Drinks
$1

CapriSun or Kool-Aid Jammer

Body Armor item
Body Armor
$2
Sports Drink item
Sports Drink
$1.50

Gatorade

Coffee item
Coffee
$1.50

Creamer and sugar available upon request.

Hot Chocolate item
Hot Chocolate
$1.50
Cookie item
Cookie
$1
Candy item
Candy
$2
Italian Soda item
Italian Soda
$5

Iced soda water with your choice of flavored syrup, a splash of heavy whipping cream, and a swirl of whipped cream on top.

Hot Dog Meal Deal item
Hot Dog Meal Deal
$5

A hot dog, bag of chips, and your choice of drink.

Nacho Meal Deal item
Nacho Meal Deal
$5

Nachos with cheese, chili, and jalapenos with your choice of drink.

Small Freeze Dried Skittles (regular or sour) item
Small Freeze Dried Skittles (regular or sour) item
Small Freeze Dried Skittles (regular or sour)
$3

3.5x4.5 bag

Medium Freeze Dried Skittles (regular or sour) item
Medium Freeze Dried Skittles (regular or sour) item
Medium Freeze Dried Skittles (regular or sour)
$6

4.5x6.5 bag

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