Metrocrest Amateur Radio Society Christmas Party 2025

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Carrollton, TX 75006
Steak filet dinner served with salad, baked potato, veg, roll, and dessert
Please arrive no later than 7pm
Salads will be served at 7pm - no late arrivals
*you can change the percentage amount in "Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️"
Salmon dinner served with salad, baked potato, veg, roll, and dessert
Please arrive no later than 7pm
Salads will be served at 7pm - no late arrivals
*you can change the percentage amount in "Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️"
Grilled Chicken Breast dinner served with salad, baked potato, veg, roll, and dessert
Please arrive no later than 7pm
Salads will be served at 7pm - no late arrivals
*you can change the percentage amount in "Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️"
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