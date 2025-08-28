Hamoreh Ministries

Hosted by

Hamoreh Ministries

About this event

Hamoreh Ministries 'Until Every Village Hears' Gala 2025

106 S Douglas St

Brenham, TX 77833, USA

Admission Ticket for One
$130

One ticket per guest. Includes two glasses of wine per ticket.

Sponsor - Host a Table
$1,000

Host a table for 8 friends.

Underwriter - Level Bronze
$2,500

Host a table for 8 friends. Includes a bottle of wine at your table. More importantly, your support furthers the Kingdom of God in East Africa by funding training sites.

Underwriter - Level Gold
$5,000

Host a table for 8 friends. Includes two bottles of wine and an appetizer at your table. More importantly, your support furthers the Kingdom of God in East Africa by funding training sites.

Underwriter - Level Platinum
$7,500

Host a table for 8 friends. Includes two bottles of wine and two appetizers at your table. In addition, your gift will go further as this level will receive a matching gift of 2,500. More importantly, your support furthers the Kingdom of God in East Africa by funding training sites.

Add a donation for Hamoreh Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!