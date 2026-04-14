Hampton Intermediate PTA

Offered by

Hampton Intermediate PTA

Hampton Intermediate PTA's Spiritwear

Anchor Raiders item
Anchor Raiders item
Anchor Raiders item
Anchor Raiders
$21.65


Black and Blue:

Three yarns form a perfect, easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce (153 GSM)
  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles

Beige:

  • 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun US cotton


PRICE INCLUDES TAXES


0
Anchor Raiders (2XL to 4XL) item
Anchor Raiders (2XL to 4XL) item
Anchor Raiders (2XL to 4XL) item
Anchor Raiders (2XL to 4XL)
$27.06


Black and Blue:

Three yarns form a perfect, easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce (153 GSM)
  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles

Beige:

  • 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun US cotton


PRICE INCLUDES TAXES


0
Triple H item
Triple H item
Triple H item
Triple H
$21.65


Black and Blue:

Three yarns form a perfect, easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce (153 GSM)
  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles

Beige:

  • 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun US cotton


PRICE INCLUDES TAXES


0
Triple H (2XL - 4XL) item
Triple H (2XL - 4XL) item
Triple H (2XL - 4XL) item
Triple H (2XL - 4XL)
$27.06


Black and Blue:

Three yarns form a perfect, easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce (153 GSM)
  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles

Beige:

  • 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun US cotton


PRICE INCLUDES TAXES


0
We Are Hampton item
We Are Hampton item
We Are Hampton item
We Are Hampton
$21.65


Black and Blue:

Three yarns form a perfect, easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce (153 GSM)
  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles

Beige:

  • 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun US cotton


PRICE INCLUDES TAXES


0
We Are Hampton (2XL to 4XL) item
We Are Hampton (2XL to 4XL) item
We Are Hampton (2XL to 4XL) item
We Are Hampton (2XL to 4XL)
$27.06


Black and Blue:

Three yarns form a perfect, easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce (153 GSM)
  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles

Beige:

  • 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun US cotton


PRICE INCLUDES TAXES


0
Let's Go Raiders item
Let's Go Raiders
$21.65

Beige:

  • 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun US cotton


PRICE INCLUDES TAXES


0
Let's Go Raiders (2XL to 4XL) item
Let's Go Raiders (2XL to 4XL)
$27.06

Beige:

  • 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun US cotton


PRICE INCLUDES TAXES


0
Raider Pride item
Raider Pride item
Raider Pride item
Raider Pride
$23.81


Black and Blue:

Three yarns form a perfect, easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce (153 GSM)
  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles

Beige:

  • 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun US cotton


PRICE INCLUDES TAXES


0
Raider Pride (2XL to 4XL) item
Raider Pride (2XL to 4XL) item
Raider Pride (2XL to 4XL) item
Raider Pride (2XL to 4XL)
$28.14


Black and Blue:

Three yarns form a perfect, easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce (153 GSM)
  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles

Beige:

  • 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun US cotton


PRICE INCLUDES TAXES


0
Raider Watch - FOR DADS ONLY (S to XL) item
Raider Watch - FOR DADS ONLY (S to XL)
$21.65


Black: Three yarns form a perfect, easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce (153 GSM)
  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles

*This shirt is for the DADS of students who will participate as a Raider Watch at the school, similar to Watch D.O.G.S*


PRICE INCLUDES TAXES


0
Raider Watch - FOR DADS ONLY (2XL to 4XL) item
Raider Watch - FOR DADS ONLY (2XL to 4XL)
$27.06


Black: Three yarns form a perfect, easygoing look.

  • 4.5-ounce (153 GSM)
  • 50/25/25 polyester/combed ring spun cotton/rayon, 32 singles

*This shirt is for the DADS of students who will participate as a Raider Watch at the school, similar to Watch D.O.G.S*


PRICE INCLUDES TAXES


0

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