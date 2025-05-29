Hampton Roads Chief Petty Officer Spouse Association Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
With this tier you can attend all meetings and social (pay your own way) events. You can be a member of the FB group and attend volunteer functions.
With this tier, you can attend ONE membership event a year - choose from Summer Bash, MOTMC, or Christmas Party. Plus get everything from the Bronze Tier
With this tier you get it all - and can attend ALL paid for events. The first rights to sign up to programs with limited seats. You will get 10% off all merchandise orders, PLUS get a free item of the month for joining. Plus get everything from the previous levels
