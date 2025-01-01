Hampton Roads Chief Petty Officer Spouse Association's Shop

Stickers! item
Stickers! item
Stickers! item
Stickers!
$3

Stickers, choose from 3 styles!

More Stickers item
More Stickers item
More Stickers item
More Stickers
$3

Stickers, choose from 3 styles!

Chief Anchor Stickers item
Chief Anchor Stickers item
Chief Anchor Stickers item
Chief Anchor Stickers
$3

Pick between Chief, Master Chief, and Senior Chief stickers

HRCPOSA Sticker item
HRCPOSA Sticker
$3

H.R.C.P.O.S.A. as the Friends logo sticker

Khaki tote bag item
Khaki tote bag item
Khaki tote bag item
Khaki tote bag
$12

Please pick your design at checkout

Dibs on the Chief item
Dibs on the Chief item
Dibs on the Chief item
Dibs on the Chief
$20

Dibs on the Chief on soft shirt.

Dibs on the Chief size 2XL item
Dibs on the Chief size 2XL item
Dibs on the Chief size 2XL item
Dibs on the Chief size 2XL
$22

2XL in Dibs on the Chief shirts

Dibs on the Chief size 3XL item
Dibs on the Chief size 3XL item
Dibs on the Chief size 3XL item
Dibs on the Chief size 3XL
$24

3XL in Dibs on the Chief shirt

Chief Spouse item
Chief Spouse item
Chief Spouse item
Chief Spouse
$20

Chief Spouse

Chief Spouse 2XL item
Chief Spouse 2XL item
Chief Spouse 2XL item
Chief Spouse 2XL
$22

Chief Spouse 2XL

Chief Spouse 3XL item
Chief Spouse 3XL item
Chief Spouse 3XL item
Chief Spouse 3XL
$24

Chief Spouse 3XL

In my Chief Spouse Era item
In my Chief Spouse Era item
In my Chief Spouse Era item
In my Chief Spouse Era
$20

In my Chief Spouse Era

In my Chief Spouse Era 2XL item
In my Chief Spouse Era 2XL item
In my Chief Spouse Era 2XL item
In my Chief Spouse Era 2XL
$22

In my Chief Spouse Era in 2XL sizes

In my Chief Spouse Era 3XL Size item
In my Chief Spouse Era 3XL Size item
In my Chief Spouse Era 3XL Size item
In my Chief Spouse Era 3XL Size
$24

In my Chief Spouse Era in 3XL sizes


*This is a pre order item

Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives item
Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives item
Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives item
Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives
$20

Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives


*This is a pre order item

Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives 2XL item
Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives 2XL item
Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives 2XL item
Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives 2XL
$22

Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives size 2XL


*This is a preorder item

Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives 3XL item
Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives 3XL item
Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives 3XL item
Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives 3XL
$24

Secret Lives of Navy Chief Wives size 3XL


*This is a pre order item

Toddler and Youth Navy Dad Chief shirt item
Toddler and Youth Navy Dad Chief shirt item
Toddler and Youth Navy Dad Chief shirt item
Toddler and Youth Navy Dad Chief shirt
$15

My Dads a Navy Chief Youth and Toddler sizes


*this is a pre order item

Toddler and Youth Navy Mom Chief shirt item
Toddler and Youth Navy Mom Chief shirt item
Toddler and Youth Navy Mom Chief shirt item
Toddler and Youth Navy Mom Chief shirt
$15

My Moms a Navy Chief Youth and Toddler sizes


*This is a preorder item

Kids HRCPOSA Logo New item
Kids HRCPOSA Logo New item
Kids HRCPOSA Logo New item
Kids HRCPOSA Logo New
$15

Tee Shirts with New Logo in Unisex soft shirt.


*This is a pre-order item

HRCPOSA New Logo item
HRCPOSA New Logo item
HRCPOSA New Logo item
HRCPOSA New Logo
$20

Tee Shirts with New Logo in Unisex soft shirt.


*This is a preorder item

New Logo 2XL size item
New Logo 2XL size item
New Logo 2XL size item
New Logo 2XL size
$22

New Logo in size 2XL


*This is a Pre-order item

New Logo in 3XL sizes item
New Logo in 3XL sizes item
New Logo in 3XL sizes item
New Logo in 3XL sizes
$24

New Logo in 3XL sizes


*This is a Pre-order item

H.R.C.P.O.S.A item
H.R.C.P.O.S.A item
H.R.C.P.O.S.A item
H.R.C.P.O.S.A
$20

Adult sizes Small-XL


*This is a pre-order item

H.R.C.P.O.S.A 2XL sizes item
H.R.C.P.O.S.A 2XL sizes item
H.R.C.P.O.S.A 2XL sizes item
H.R.C.P.O.S.A 2XL sizes
$22

Adult sizes 2XL


*This is a pre-order item

H.R.C.P.O.S.A 2XL 3XL item
H.R.C.P.O.S.A 2XL 3XL item
H.R.C.P.O.S.A 2XL 3XL item
H.R.C.P.O.S.A 2XL 3XL
$24

Adult sizes 3XL


*This is a Pre-order item

HRCPOS design on back item
HRCPOS design on back item
HRCPOS design on back item
HRCPOS design on back
$20

HRCPOSA mermaid design on back of shirt.


*This is a Pre-order item

HRCPOSA Back Design 2XL sizing item
HRCPOSA Back Design 2XL sizing item
HRCPOSA Back Design 2XL sizing item
HRCPOSA Back Design 2XL sizing
$22

HRCPOSA size 2XL


*This is a Preorder item

HRCPOSA Back Design 3XL Sizes item
HRCPOSA Back Design 3XL Sizes item
HRCPOSA Back Design 3XL Sizes item
HRCPOSA Back Design 3XL Sizes
$24

HRCPOSA size 3XL

*This is a Pre-Order item

40oz Blue HRCPOSA tumbler item
40oz Blue HRCPOSA tumbler
$35

Navy Blue 40oz tumbler with removable straw and locking lid

40oz Red Tumbler item
40oz Red Tumbler
$35

Red 40oz Tumbler with removable straw and locking lid

40oz Teal Tumbler item
40oz Teal Tumbler
$35

Teal 40oz Tumbler with removable straw and locking lid.

Hoodie - Chief Spouse item
Hoodie - Chief Spouse item
Hoodie - Chief Spouse item
Hoodie - Chief Spouse
$35

Adult sizes Small-XL

*This is a Pre-Order item

Hoodie - Chief Spouse size 2XL item
Hoodie - Chief Spouse size 2XL item
Hoodie - Chief Spouse size 2XL item
Hoodie - Chief Spouse size 2XL
$37

Adult sizes 2XL

*This is a Pre-Order item

Hoodie - Chief Spouse size 3XL-4XL item
Hoodie - Chief Spouse size 3XL-4XL item
Hoodie - Chief Spouse size 3XL-4XL item
Hoodie - Chief Spouse size 3XL-4XL
$39

Adult sizes 3XL or 4XL

*This is a Pre-Order item

Crewneck Chief Spouse sizes Small-XL item
Crewneck Chief Spouse sizes Small-XL item
Crewneck Chief Spouse sizes Small-XL item
Crewneck Chief Spouse sizes Small-XL
$30

Please pick your size Small-XL

Crewneck Chief Spouse Adult 2XL item
Crewneck Chief Spouse Adult 2XL item
Crewneck Chief Spouse Adult 2XL item
Crewneck Chief Spouse Adult 2XL
$32

Adult size 2XL

Crewneck Chief Spouse Adult 3XL-4XL item
Crewneck Chief Spouse Adult 3XL-4XL item
Crewneck Chief Spouse Adult 3XL-4XL item
Crewneck Chief Spouse Adult 3XL-4XL
$34

Adult size 3XL or 4XL

Hooded Sweatshirts with New Logo Small-XL item
Hooded Sweatshirts with New Logo Small-XL item
Hooded Sweatshirts with New Logo Small-XL item
Hooded Sweatshirts with New Logo Small-XL
$40

Please select your size and color options.

Hooded Sweatshirts with New Logo Adult 2XL item
Hooded Sweatshirts with New Logo Adult 2XL item
Hooded Sweatshirts with New Logo Adult 2XL item
Hooded Sweatshirts with New Logo Adult 2XL
$42

Please select your color options.

Hooded Sweatshirts with New Logo Adult 3Xl and 4XL item
Hooded Sweatshirts with New Logo Adult 3Xl and 4XL item
Hooded Sweatshirts with New Logo Adult 3Xl and 4XL item
Hooded Sweatshirts with New Logo Adult 3Xl and 4XL
$44

Please select your color options and size

Add a donation for Hampton Roads Chief Petty Officer Spouse Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!