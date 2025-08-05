Prince George's County Chapter, National Hampton Alumni Association
Hampton University Homecoming Bus Ride
192 Waterfront St
Forest Heights, MD 20745, USA
Bus Ticket
$70
Includes:
Roundtrip transportation from The Residence Inn National Harbor to Hampton University
Comfortable, air-conditioned motorcoach
Light snacks and refreshments
On-time departure and return (Leave National Harbor 7:00 AM / Leave Hampton 7:00 PM)
Great vibes and fellowship with fellow Hamptonians
Bus Ticket + Swag Bag
$110
Includes:
Custom Hampton Love T-Shirt with Class Name
Hampton Love Tote Bag
Reserved/Preferred Seating
Roundtrip transportation from The Residence Inn National Harbor to Hampton University
Comfortable, air-conditioned motorcoach
Light snacks and refreshments
On-time departure and return (Leave National Harbor 7:00 AM / Leave Hampton 7:00 PM)
Great vibes and fellowship with fellow Hamptonians
