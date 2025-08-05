Hampton University Homecoming Bus Ride

192 Waterfront St

Forest Heights, MD 20745, USA

Bus Ticket
$70

Includes:

  • Roundtrip transportation from The Residence Inn National Harbor to Hampton University
  • Comfortable, air-conditioned motorcoach
  • Light snacks and refreshments
  • On-time departure and return (Leave National Harbor 7:00 AM / Leave Hampton 7:00 PM)
  • Great vibes and fellowship with fellow Hamptonians
Bus Ticket + Swag Bag
$110

Includes:

  • Custom Hampton Love T-Shirt with Class Name
  • Hampton Love Tote Bag
  • Reserved/Preferred Seating
  • Roundtrip transportation from The Residence Inn National Harbor to Hampton University
  • Comfortable, air-conditioned motorcoach
  • Light snacks and refreshments
  • On-time departure and return (Leave National Harbor 7:00 AM / Leave Hampton 7:00 PM)
  • Great vibes and fellowship with fellow Hamptonians
