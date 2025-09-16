Hosted by

Halau Makana Polynesian Cultural Arts Center

About this event

Hana Hou Hō'ike 2025

1155 Santa Clara Ave

Alameda, CA 94501, USA

Hō’ike General Admission
Free

General admission for Hana Hou Hō'ike Performance - Add tickets for *ONE* workshop and optional lunch below

Keiki Hula Workshop
Free

Keiki (children) will learn hula basics and a dance for the Hō’ike in this 2-hour workshop led by Meridith Aki of Hālau Ka Ua Tuahine. For ages 5 to 11.

Tahitian Dance
Free

Learn ‘ori Tahiti dance basics and a short dance for the Hō’ike in this 2-hour workshop led by Makana Iulio of Hālau Makana. For ages 12+.

‘Ukulele
Free

Learn the fundamentals of ‘ukulele and a short song for the Hō’ike in this 2-hour workshop led by Lenny San Jose (@ukulenny on Instagram). If you have an instrument, please bring it. For ages 12+

Tahitian Drumming
Free

Learn the basics of Tahitian pehe (beats) and a short piece for the Hō’ike in this 2-hour workshop led by Alan Aki of Hālau Ka Ua Tuahine. Bring a drum if you have one. For ages 12+

Adult Hula
Free

Learn hula fundamentals and a short dance for the Hō’ike in this 2-hour workshop. If you have a hula skirt (pa'u), please bring it. For ages 12+

Lei Making
Free

In this 2-hour workshop led by jewelry designer Maria Hunt of Bijoux by Colette, you'll learn how to make a wrapped wili lei of leather leaf fern and small colorful flowers that can be worn on the head. All materials provided. For ages 12+

Pikake Jewelry Making
Free

Learn how to make a freshwater pearl and pikake flower bracelet in this 2-hour workshop led by Kumu Lani CID-Iulio of Hālau Makana. All materials provided. For ages 12+

CHICKEN-Hawaiian Lunch Plate
$15

PREORDER -Hawaiian plate lunch with chicken plus rice and mac salad from Shaka Shack.

PORK - Hawaiian Lunch Plate
$15

PREORDER -Hawaiian plate lunch with pork plus rice and mac salad from Shaka Shack.

VEG - Hawaiian Lunch Plate
$15

PREORDER -Hawaiian plate lunch with tofu vegetarian protein plus rice and mac salad from Shaka Shack.

Add a donation for Halau Makana Polynesian Cultural Arts Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!