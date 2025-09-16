Hana Hou Hō'ike 2025

Hosted by
Alameda, CA 94501, USA
General admission for Hana Hou Hō'ike Performance - Add tickets for *ONE* workshop and optional lunch below
Keiki (children) will learn hula basics and a dance for the Hō’ike in this 2-hour workshop led by Meridith Aki of Hālau Ka Ua Tuahine. For ages 5 to 11.
Learn ‘ori Tahiti dance basics and a short dance for the Hō’ike in this 2-hour workshop led by Makana Iulio of Hālau Makana. For ages 12+.
Learn the fundamentals of ‘ukulele and a short song for the Hō’ike in this 2-hour workshop led by Lenny San Jose (@ukulenny on Instagram). If you have an instrument, please bring it. For ages 12+
Learn the basics of Tahitian pehe (beats) and a short piece for the Hō’ike in this 2-hour workshop led by Alan Aki of Hālau Ka Ua Tuahine. Bring a drum if you have one. For ages 12+
Learn hula fundamentals and a short dance for the Hō’ike in this 2-hour workshop. If you have a hula skirt (pa'u), please bring it. For ages 12+
In this 2-hour workshop led by jewelry designer Maria Hunt of Bijoux by Colette, you'll learn how to make a wrapped wili lei of leather leaf fern and small colorful flowers that can be worn on the head. All materials provided. For ages 12+
Learn how to make a freshwater pearl and pikake flower bracelet in this 2-hour workshop led by Kumu Lani CID-Iulio of Hālau Makana. All materials provided. For ages 12+
PREORDER -Hawaiian plate lunch with chicken plus rice and mac salad from Shaka Shack.
PREORDER -Hawaiian plate lunch with pork plus rice and mac salad from Shaka Shack.
PREORDER -Hawaiian plate lunch with tofu vegetarian protein plus rice and mac salad from Shaka Shack.
