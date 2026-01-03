Kindred Curiosity

Hosted by

Kindred Curiosity

About this event

Hanabira: A Galentine's Ikebana Workshop

1088 Branham Ln

San Jose, CA 95136, USA

Waitlist Spot
$40

This spot is reserved for our waitlist guest that have confirmed.

Waitlist (please click more details)
Free

Join the Waitlist: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/waitlist-hanabira-a-galentines-ikebana-workshop


Note: This event is not free. If you are moved off the waitlist, a $40 payment will be required to attend the workshop.

Bring A Friend
$76

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Join us with a friend and register together for $38 per person. For this event, you’ll need to enter registration details for both attendees, including names and email addresses. Please ensure all information is accurate.

General
$45
Add a donation for Kindred Curiosity

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!