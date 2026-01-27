Hanby Elementary's 2026 Spring Festival Pre Registration

Hosted by
About this raffle
Play unlimited games during the Spring Festival from 12:00–3:00 PM. A wristband is required for each child participating in the carnival games.
Participate in the Cake Walk beginning at 1:00 PM and continuing until all cakes are gone. One ticket is required per participant and is valid for the entire game.
What is a cake walk?
Participants walk in a circle while music plays, and when the music stops, a number is drawn — if you're standing on the winning number, you take home a cake.
Each raffle ticket equals one chance to win.
Tickets may be used toward any of the following raffles:
• Teacher Experience (Hanby students only)
• Cold Hard Cash ($100 prize)
• $500 Shirck Orthodontics Gift Card (new patients only)
