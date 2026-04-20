Hanby Elementary
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Hanby Elementary

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Hanby Elementary

About this event

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Hanby Spring Festival The “Oops, I Should’ve Bid!” Leftovers Auction

Pick-up location

56 S State St, Westerville, OH 43081, USA

$20- Sweet Tooth Cottage item
$20- Sweet Tooth Cottage
$5

Starting bid

A family-owned bakery in Powell, Ohio. Everything we sell is made by hand and from scratch in our kitchen located at 10221 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell

$45 State Street Treats item
$45 State Street Treats
$5

Starting bid

State Street Treats is a Westerville, Ohio-based cottage bakery specializing in premium, scratch-made baked goods, including custom decorated sugar cookies, sourdough, pastries, and seasonal treatsOperated by a local baker, it offers weekly product drops via Hotplate and Facebook. Known for cherry turnovers, gourmet cookies, and sourdough granola, the bakery operates as a home-based business with pickup option

Cincinnati Museum Center item
Cincinnati Museum Center
$5

Starting bid

Two single day adult tickets to the award-winning complex of distinct museums and attractions including the Cincinnati History Museum, the Cincinnati Children's Museum, the Museum of Natural History & Science and the Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater, along with special exhibitions, exhibits, events and much more. A $65 value

Expires 9/30/26

Candyland Children's Museum- Three Tickets item
Candyland Children's Museum- Three Tickets
$5

Starting bid

THREE tickets to the Candyland Children's Museum. A kid-focused, 3-floor facility with educational toys and themed play areas (such as a market, a gym and a fire station), plus a cafe. A $30 value

Located at 202 Market St, Portsmouth, OH

Candyland Children's Museum- Two Tickets item
Candyland Children's Museum- Two Tickets
$5

Starting bid

THREE tickets to the Candyland Children's Museum. A kid-focused, 3-floor facility with educational toys and themed play areas (such as a market, a gym and a fire station), plus a cafe. A $30 value

Located at 202 Market St, Portsmouth, OH

Shadow Box Live table for 4 item
Shadow Box Live table for 4
$5

Starting bid

Unique performance-arts venue & cafe staging rock musicals & sketch comedies in daytime & evening. A $200 value. Located at 503 S Front St, Columbus, OH 

Two tickets to Amish County Theatre item
Two tickets to Amish County Theatre
$5

Starting bid

Experience award winning family variety shows, concerts, comedy and seasonal events, in the state of the art Amish Country Theater.A $63 value

Located at 4365 OH-39, Millersburg Ohio

Two tickets to Amish County Theatre item
Two tickets to Amish County Theatre
$5

Starting bid

Experience award winning family variety shows, concerts, comedy and seasonal events, in the state of the art Amish Country Theater.A $63 value

Located at 4365 OH-39, Millersburg Ohio

Two 7-Punch Play Pass from Recreations Outlet item
Two 7-Punch Play Pass from Recreations Outlet
$5

Starting bid

Two 7-Punch Play Pass from Recreations Outlet- $168 value

Located at 484 West Olentangy St in Powell.

Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package item
Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package
$5

Starting bid

Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package- $60 value (Valid Saturday and Sundays only)

Warrior Rental Pack

​$59.99

​-Paintball Admission

-Paintball Marker Rental

-Safety Mask Rental

1,000 Paintballs

Located at 5560 County Rd 109 Mt. Gilead.

Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package item
Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package
$5

Starting bid

Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package- $60 value (Valid Saturday and Sundays only)

Warrior Rental Pack

​$59.99

​-Paintball Admission

-Paintball Marker Rental

-Safety Mask Rental

1,000 Paintballs

Located at 5560 County Rd 109 Mt. Gilead.

Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package item
Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package
$5

Starting bid

Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package- $60 value (Valid Saturday and Sundays only)

Warrior Rental Pack

​$59.99

​-Paintball Admission

-Paintball Marker Rental

-Safety Mask Rental

1,000 Paintballs

Located at 5560 County Rd 109 Mt. Gilead.

Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package item
Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package
$5

Starting bid

Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package- $60 value (Valid Saturday and Sundays only)

Warrior Rental Pack

​$59.99

​-Paintball Admission

-Paintball Marker Rental

-Safety Mask Rental

1,000 Paintballs

Located at 5560 County Rd 109 Mt. Gilead.

10 Open Play Visits to Better Together Playnasim item
10 Open Play Visits to Better Together Playnasim
$5

Starting bid

10 Open Play Visits to Better Together


Better Together Playnasium is a safe, sensory-friendly play space focusing on inclusion and acceptance of ALL children while playing, learning, and growing together!

We have two play spaces in our building that include several different play opportunities that help children develop both gross and fine motor skills while having fun

$80 value Expires 4/30/2027

Located at 5089 York Road in Pataskala.

One Free Month Unlimited Workshops at ISI Elite Training item
One Free Month Unlimited Workshops at ISI Elite Training
$5

Starting bid

One Free Month Unlimited coach led strength based group fitness at ISI Elite Training- $89 value

New Members Only Expires 12/31/2026

Located at 6580 N. Hamilton Road Westerville

6-Week Trial Membership and Uniform at Gracie Ohio Jiu-Jitsu item
6-Week Trial Membership and Uniform at Gracie Ohio Jiu-Jitsu
$5

Starting bid

A $239 value

Located at 285 N Sunbury Road in Westerville

30 Minutes Play Per Day for 2 Months at Just Hoops item
30 Minutes Play Per Day for 2 Months at Just Hoops
$5

Starting bid

30 Minutes Play Per Day for 2 Months at Just Hoops- $220 value

Located at 8612 Owenfield Drive in Powell

$30 Gift Certificate Old Skool Skate Shop item
$30 Gift Certificate Old Skool Skate Shop
$5

Starting bid

$30 Gift Certificate Old Skool Skate Shop

Located at 11 E. College Ave in Westerville

Disney Scrapbook item
Disney Scrapbook
$5

Starting bid

A Disney themed book for scrapbooking

Disney Scrapbook item
Disney Scrapbook
$5

Starting bid

A Disney themed book for scrapbooking

A $30 value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!