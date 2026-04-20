Hanby Spring Festival The “Oops, I Should’ve Bid!” Leftovers Auction

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Starting bid
A family-owned bakery in Powell, Ohio. Everything we sell is made by hand and from scratch in our kitchen located at 10221 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell
Starting bid
State Street Treats is a Westerville, Ohio-based cottage bakery specializing in premium, scratch-made baked goods, including custom decorated sugar cookies, sourdough, pastries, and seasonal treatsOperated by a local baker, it offers weekly product drops via Hotplate and Facebook. Known for cherry turnovers, gourmet cookies, and sourdough granola, the bakery operates as a home-based business with pickup option
Starting bid
Two single day adult tickets to the award-winning complex of distinct museums and attractions including the Cincinnati History Museum, the Cincinnati Children's Museum, the Museum of Natural History & Science and the Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater, along with special exhibitions, exhibits, events and much more. A $65 value
Expires 9/30/26
Starting bid
THREE tickets to the Candyland Children's Museum. A kid-focused, 3-floor facility with educational toys and themed play areas (such as a market, a gym and a fire station), plus a cafe. A $30 value
Located at 202 Market St, Portsmouth, OH
Starting bid
THREE tickets to the Candyland Children's Museum. A kid-focused, 3-floor facility with educational toys and themed play areas (such as a market, a gym and a fire station), plus a cafe. A $30 value
Located at 202 Market St, Portsmouth, OH
Starting bid
Unique performance-arts venue & cafe staging rock musicals & sketch comedies in daytime & evening. A $200 value. Located at 503 S Front St, Columbus, OH
Starting bid
Experience award winning family variety shows, concerts, comedy and seasonal events, in the state of the art Amish Country Theater.A $63 value
Located at 4365 OH-39, Millersburg Ohio
Starting bid
Experience award winning family variety shows, concerts, comedy and seasonal events, in the state of the art Amish Country Theater.A $63 value
Located at 4365 OH-39, Millersburg Ohio
Starting bid
Two 7-Punch Play Pass from Recreations Outlet- $168 value
Located at 484 West Olentangy St in Powell.
Starting bid
Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package- $60 value (Valid Saturday and Sundays only)
Warrior Rental Pack
$59.99
-Paintball Admission
-Paintball Marker Rental
-Safety Mask Rental
1,000 Paintballs
Located at 5560 County Rd 109 Mt. Gilead.
Starting bid
Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package- $60 value (Valid Saturday and Sundays only)
Warrior Rental Pack
$59.99
-Paintball Admission
-Paintball Marker Rental
-Safety Mask Rental
1,000 Paintballs
Located at 5560 County Rd 109 Mt. Gilead.
Starting bid
Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package- $60 value (Valid Saturday and Sundays only)
Warrior Rental Pack
$59.99
-Paintball Admission
-Paintball Marker Rental
-Safety Mask Rental
1,000 Paintballs
Located at 5560 County Rd 109 Mt. Gilead.
Starting bid
Splatter Park Paintball Rental Package- $60 value (Valid Saturday and Sundays only)
Warrior Rental Pack
$59.99
-Paintball Admission
-Paintball Marker Rental
-Safety Mask Rental
1,000 Paintballs
Located at 5560 County Rd 109 Mt. Gilead.
Starting bid
10 Open Play Visits to Better Together
Better Together Playnasium is a safe, sensory-friendly play space focusing on inclusion and acceptance of ALL children while playing, learning, and growing together!
We have two play spaces in our building that include several different play opportunities that help children develop both gross and fine motor skills while having fun
$80 value Expires 4/30/2027
Located at 5089 York Road in Pataskala.
Starting bid
One Free Month Unlimited coach led strength based group fitness at ISI Elite Training- $89 value
New Members Only Expires 12/31/2026
Located at 6580 N. Hamilton Road Westerville
Starting bid
A $239 value
Located at 285 N Sunbury Road in Westerville
Starting bid
30 Minutes Play Per Day for 2 Months at Just Hoops- $220 value
Located at 8612 Owenfield Drive in Powell
Starting bid
$30 Gift Certificate Old Skool Skate Shop
Located at 11 E. College Ave in Westerville
Starting bid
A Disney themed book for scrapbooking
Starting bid
A Disney themed book for scrapbooking
A $30 value
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