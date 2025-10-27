Hosted by

Hancock Street Preschool

HSP Silent Auction (Restaurants, Sports, Experiences) 2025-2026

1624 NE Hancock St, Portland, OR 97212, USA

Portland Trail Blazers Tickets + Team Signed Ball + Swag item
$250

Starting bid

The Portland Trail Blazers have brought this city together for generations at the Moda Center. This is the ultimate Blazers bundle deal!

This prize includes 2 tickets to the Blazers vs Pelicans on Thursday, 4/2 at 7pm (Section 105, Seats 1 & 2), including parking. Estimated ticket value $300.

This package also includes a team-autographed basketball plus Blazers swag (estimated $300 value) — a meaningful keepsake for any fan who bleeds red and black.

Grand total of almost $600!

Website: https://www.nba.com/blazers

Portland Timbers (2 Match Tickets) item
$75

Starting bid

The Portland Timbers are woven into the heart of this city. Playing at Providence Park in Northwest Portland, match day is loud, proud, and unforgettable. This package includes two match tickets ($150 total value) — a chance to experience the energy, community, and tradition that make Portland soccer so special.


Website: https://www.timbers.com


Game date to be mutually agreed upon or as specified on tickets. Retail value $150.

Surftides Hotel 1-Night Stay in Standard King with Fireplace item
$80

Starting bid

Experience true comfort at Surftides Hotel, in their standard king with fireplace rooms featuring a spacious king-size bed, a private balcony offering captivating oceanfront views, a seating area, and the cozy ambiance of a fireplace.


Estimated retail value: ~$150-200/night


T&C: Blackout dates may apply. https://surftideslincolncity.com

KingPins Gift Cards ($75 Value) #1 item
$20

Starting bid

One (1) $75 Gift Card ($50 in cash value, $15 in arcade credit) to KingPins. Located in Portland and Beaverton. https://mykingpins.com

KingPins Gift Cards ($75 Value) #2 item
$20

Starting bid

One (1) $75 Gift Card ($50 in cash value, $15 in arcade credit) to KingPins. Located in Portland and Beaverton. https://mykingpins.com

Apizza Scholls $60 Gift Card item
$20

Starting bid

Located in SE Portland, Apizza Scholls has earned national praise for its authentic New Haven-style pizza. This prize includes a dining gift certificate ($60) for an unforgettable meal.


Website: https://www.apizzascholls.com

Dove Vivi $35 Gift Card item
$10

Starting bid

Check out Dove Vivi for their unique cornmeal pizza crust (though it is not gluten-free there are vegan options). High quality ingredients and creative topping pairings make Dove Vivi a place to try! Order the chef's choice to try 1 slice from 6 pizzas! Located on NE Glisan, this prize includes one $35 gift card

https://www.dovevivipizza.com/

Atlas Pizza $90 in Gift Cards + Shirt item
$35

Starting bid

Atlas Pizza offers great lunch deals, Thursday trivia at the Division location, and a large menu including 8 vegan pizza options. With locations on SE Division, N Killingsworth, and W Foster, this prize includes two (2), $45 gift cards + branded t-shirt in a large. Estimated retail value $105
https://www.atlaspizzapdx.com/

Eb & Bean $50 in Gift Cards item
$25

Starting bid

Portland’s favorite organic frozen yogurt shop, Eb & Bean has delicious and unique flavors like salty orange blossom honey and lemon cookie. There are both dairy and non-dairy options. This prize includes Two (2) $25 gift cards—perfect for family dessert nights. With locations on NE Broadway, SE Division, and NW 21st

https://www.ebandbean.com/

Portland Vegan Favorites ($100 Gift Card) item
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy two of Portland’s beloved plant-based restaurants in one delicious bundle.


Blossoming Lotus, located in NE Portland, is known for vibrant, globally inspired vegan cuisine and a welcoming neighborhood feel.


Laughing Planet, with multiple Portland locations, offers fresh, wholesome bowls and wraps made with organic and locally sourced ingredients.


This prize includes one $50 gift card to Blossoming Lotus and one $50 gift card to Laughing Planet ($100 total value) — perfect for nourishing meals and guilt-free dining.


Blossoming Lotus: https://blpdx.com

Laughing Planet: https://laughingplanet.com

Clinton Street Theater Movie Tickets + Popcorn item
$10

Starting bid

A SE Portland institution, Clinton Street Theater has been bringing the community together for classic films and cult favorites for decades. This package includes 2 movie tickets and 2 large popcorns (approx. $45 value) — a true Portland movie night.


Website: https://cstpdx.com

Movie Madness Miniplex $40 Gift Cards item
$20

Starting bid

Movie Madness Miniplex includes 2, $20 gift cards, $40 value. https://www.moviemadness.org/

Hollywood Theatre 2 Tickets + Popcorn item
$10

Starting bid

Hollywood Theatre includes 2 movie tickets and 2 popcorns. Estimated value ~$34 https://hollywoodtheatre.org

The Children's Gym (8 Open Gym Passes) item
$60

Starting bid

The Children’s Gym is a Portland-based movement studio dedicated to helping kids build strength and confidence through play. This package includes 8 Open Gym passes ($120 value) — perfect for active afternoons.


Website: https://www.thechildrensgym.com

Birthday Party at Literacy Kid Lounge item
$150

Starting bid

Literacy Kid Lounge creates book-centered birthday parties that spark imagination and joy. This prize includes a birthday party package valued at $300 — an unforgettable celebration built around creativity and storytelling. Located at 2200 SE Oak Grove Blvd, Oak Grove, OR 97267


Website: https://www.pdxstorytime.com

Hopscotch Portland - 4 Tickets ($96 Value) #1 item
$30

Starting bid

The delightful immersive art experience that everyone raves about from Hopscotch Portland! Delight your senses and take a break from the world, this exhibit will bring out the awe in you! 4 tickets ($24 each), Retail value of $96 https://letshopscotch.com

Hopscotch Portland - 4 Tickets ($96 Value) #2 item
$30

Starting bid

The delightful immersive art experience that everyone raves aboutfrom Hopscotch Portland! Delight your senses and take a break from the world, this exhibit will bring out the awe in you! 4 tickets ($24 each), Retail value of $96 https://letshopscotch.com

Lil’ Kickers or Skills Institute Soccer Classes item
$120

Starting bid

A full season of Lil' Kickers or Skills Institute soccer classes, valued at over $300! The winning bidder can choose the program and location that works best for their family. https://www.pdxlilkickers.com

Mom and Pop Wine Shop $25 Gift Card item
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Mom and Pop Wine Shop, a charming wine shop offering a wide selection of bottles from around the world, including the Pacific Northwest. https://momandpopwineshop.com


Nossa Familia $50 Gift Card item
$20

Starting bid

Gift card to use on Nossa Familia's online store. Nossa Familia focuses on exceptional coffee stemming from exceptional relationships. This tradition starts with our founder's family coffee famers I n Brazil, which date back to the 1890s. https://www.nossacoffee.com/

Ole Ole $50 Gift Card item
$20

Starting bid

Ole' Ole' is family owned. Offering fast, fresh, affordable Mexican Food since 2000. Over the years voted the best bet for cheap eats. https://oleoletaqueria.com

Screen Door $100 Gift Card item
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy Southern comfort food at Screen Door, famous for their fried chicken, chicken and waffles, brunch, and dinner. https://screendoorrestaurant.com

Northwest Children's Theater — 2 Tickets item
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets to a Northwest Children's Theater production, either Mainstage (valued at $35 each) or Catalyst (valued at to $15 each) show. Estimated retail value $30-$70 https://nwcts.org

Providore Fine Foods Gift Basket ($100 Value) item
$40

Starting bid

Gift basket of a variety of foods and treats from Providore Fine Foods (valued at $100) https://providorefinefoods.com

Migration Brewing Gift Cards ($100 Value) item
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy amazing beer at the award winning Migration Brewing! Included are four (4), $25 gift cards. https://migrationbrewing.com/about/

Willamette Valley Vineyards - Tour & Tasting ($300 Value) item
$120

Starting bid

Unwind and enjoy the beautiful wine country on a private tour and tasting at Willamette Valley Vineyards Main Estate in Turner Oregon (Salem Hills). Includes up to six (6) guests, flights of wine, a $10 per person wine credit and a cheese plate.

https://www.wvv.com/

Willamette Valley Vineyards - 3 Bottles of Wine item
$40

Starting bid

Willamette Valley Vineyards offers sustainably made classic Oregon Wines including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay any many more. See photo for the actual bottles included ($100 value)

Two Private 75-min Drum Lessons item
$40

Starting bid

Package Deal: Two private 75-min drum lessons! Reward yourself or your kiddo with the joy of learning fundamental drumming technique, rhythm, and theory. Sticks and Kit provided, no gear or prior experience required. Cirriculum is custom-tailored to the needs and interests of the student. Lessons are administered in the Conroy home studio with two house kits to facilitate side-by-side instruction. Estimated value of $100

Studio One $100 Gift Card item
$40

Starting bid

Portland's finest dine-in movie experience at Studio One featuring first run movies, farm to table dining, +21 bar. Located on SE Powell Blvd. https://www.studioonetheater.com/

Portland Timbers 2025 Home Jersey — Framed and Signed item
Portland Timbers 2025 Home Jersey — Framed and Signed
$80

Starting bid

Framed 2025 Season Portland Timbers Home Jersey - signed by all 25-26 Team Members. Slight damage on left frame (shown)

OMSI - 4 Tickets ($92 Value) item
$30

Starting bid

Four (4) OMSI general admission tickets valued at $92 https://omsi.edu

Pizzeria Otto $50 Gift Card item
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy some delicious wood-fired oven baked Neapolitan pizza at Pizzeria Otto! With locations on SE Foster, NE Sandy, and in Lake Oswego.


https://www.pizzeriaotto.com/

¿Por qué no? Taquería $50 Gift Card #1 item
$15

Starting bid

With a delectable selection of tacos made with locally sourced ingredients, plus small plates, brunch, and a wide selection of margaritas and cocktails, ¿Por qué no? is a good time! With locations on SE Hawthorne and N Mississippi Ave.

https://porquenotacos.square.site/

¿Por qué no? Taquería $50 Gift Card #2 item
$15

Starting bid

With a delectable selection of tacos made with locally sourced ingredients, plus small plates, brunch, and a wide selection of margaritas and cocktails, ¿Por qué no? is a good time! With locations on SE Hawthorne and N Mississippi Ave.

https://porquenotacos.square.site/

Plaza Coyoacán $50 Gift Card item
$15

Starting bid

Plaza Coyoacán is a wonderfully authentic Mexican restaurant opened in 2023 on SE Hawthorne and if you haven't tried it yet, you should! With delicious food, high-quality ingredients, and friendly service, you might have just found your new favorite spot! $50 gift card


https://coyoacanpdx.com/

Nicholas Restaurant $100 Gift Card item
$30

Starting bid

Who can resist a giant pita bread you can dip in hummus, babba ganoush, and zaatar? The popular Nicholas Restaurant offers Lebanese food with flair. This gift card can be used at the SE Madison or Gresham locations.

https://www.nicholasrestaurant.com/madison

McMenamin's $50 Gift Card + Stanley Beer Stein ($75 Value) item
$25

Starting bid

Perfect for someone who appreciates local beer, enjoy a night out at any McMenamin's and you'll also get a Stanley beer stein to keep your brews at home cold for hours. $75 total value


https://www.mcmenamins.com/


https://www.stanley1913.com/products/adventure-big-grip-beer-stein-24-oz?variant=53972715864424

Milagro Theater - 2 Tickets ($60 Value) item
$25

Starting bid

Milagro Theater is Portland's premiere center for Latin American art and theater. Each season includes plays that are in English, in Spanish, and bilingual (with supertitles for anyone who doesn't speak Spanish). Check out the amazing talent and creativity of the artists at Milagro! This prize is valid for 2 tickets to mainstage shows valid through June 2027. https://milagro.org/

Portland Youth Philharmonic - 4 Tickets ($160 Value) item
$60

Starting bid

For over 100 years the Portland Youth Philharmonic has been elevating talented young musicians and delighting audiences across the region. These 4 tickets can be used for any concert in their Schnitzer or Cadenza series in Season 103 (which open in November). Total value of $160.

https://portlandyouthphil.org/

Steve & Kate's Camp - 1-Day Pass ($129 Value ) item
$50

Starting bid

Let your kid try out one of the most popular summer camps in Portland for a day! At Steve & Kate's, kids are empowered to choose from a wide variety of activities. Held at All Saints School on NE Glisan. This 1 day pass has a value of $129. https://steveandkatescamp.com/portland/

The Wiggle Room - 5 Play Passes + $25 Gift Card ($87 Value) item
$30

Starting bid

Fun for kids and grown ups! The Wiggle Room is a 2000 square foot indoor playground for children ages 0-7 in NE Portland's Hollywood District. This prize includes 5 play passes (valued at $12.50 each) and a $25 gift card (which you can either use to purchase more play passes or use for beer, wine, coffee, tea, or snacks! Just reminder to bring your kids' socks!!

https://www.thewiggleroom.com/

Wildlife Safari - 2 Tickets ($59 Value) item
$20

Starting bid

Wildlife Safari is a 600-acre Drive-Thru animal park in Winston, OR. A unique opportunity to see animals you might encounter on an African safari like hippos, lions, zebras, giraffes, elephants, and rhinos. You drive your own car and the tour takes around 90 minutes to complete. This prize is good for 2 adults tickets ($29.50 each). Kids cost $22.50 and children 2 and under are free. https://wildlifesafari.net/

Rose City Futsal Soccer Stars Enrollment ($195 Value) item
$75

Starting bid

Let your little soccer player build skills and get energy out during the rainy months by enrolling in a an indoor soccer class at Rose City Futsal. The Soccer Stars program has super fun class options for kids from 18 months to 6 years old. https://rosecityfutsal.com/childrens-soccer-in-portland/

Rose City Futsal - 1 Hour Court Rental ($125 Value) item
$50

Starting bid

Rent one of Rose City Futsal's indoor soccer courts for one hour to host a private game or party!

You'll receive age-appropriate balls and pinnies. One court can have a maximum of 20 players. Parents can take advantage of Clive's Pub on the second floor to take a load off! https://rosecityfutsal.com/indoor-soccer-rental-in-portland/

The People's Courts - All day game passes for 6 ($59) #1 item
$20

Starting bid

Pickleball is all the rage these days and The People's Courts is the perfect place to play with both indoor and outdoor courts. But don't stop at pickleball, you're getting all day passesfor up to 6 people, so take advantage and play some ping pong, cornhole, or bocce, check out the arcade, or try your hand at axe throwing! When you need a break, the pub has you covered. https://thepeoplescourts.com/

The People's Courts - All day game passes for 6 ($59) #2 item
$20

Starting bid

Pickleball is all the rage these days and The People's Courts is the perfect place to play with both indoor and outdoor courts. But don't stop at pickleball, you're getting all day passesfor up to 6 people, so take advantage and play some ping pong, cornhole, or bocce, check out the arcade, or try your hand at axe throwing! When you need a break, the pub has you covered. https://thepeoplescourts.com/

The Grotto Daytime Passes (4), $43 Value item
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy the peaceful scenery and gorgeous views at The Grotto, an internationally-renowned Catholic shrine and botanical garden on NE Sandy. Included are four (4) daytime passes. Value $43

https://thegrotto.org/

Next Level Burger $50 Gift Card item
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy Next Level Burger's vegan menu with vegan burgers & hot dogs with organic toppings. Included is one (1) $50 gift card. https://www.nextlevelvg.com

Big Surf at North Clackamas Aquatic Park - 2 Passes item
$5

Starting bid

The North Clackamas Aquatic Park features six swimming pools, three water slides, a state-of-the-art wave pool and a kiddie pool with Sammy the Seal slide. Included are two (2) passes for total value of $17 https://ncprd.org/programs/aquatics/big-surf

