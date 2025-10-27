HSP Silent Auction (Restaurants, Sports, Experiences) 2025-2026

The Portland Trail Blazers have brought this city together for generations at the Moda Center. This is the ultimate Blazers bundle deal!

This prize includes 2 tickets to the Blazers vs Pelicans on Thursday, 4/2 at 7pm (Section 105, Seats 1 & 2), including parking. Estimated ticket value $300.

This package also includes a team-autographed basketball plus Blazers swag (estimated $300 value) — a meaningful keepsake for any fan who bleeds red and black.

Grand total of almost $600!

Website: https://www.nba.com/blazers