Hand-Knitting 5/27

Thank you for your help in preparation for our Art Camps this summer!
Thank you for your help in preparation for our Art Camps this summer!
Bringing your own yarn
$25
If picking this ticket you will need to bring your own 3 skeins of Super Bulky, 6 gauge yarn. This baby blanket projects requires at least 60 yards of yarn.
If picking this ticket you will need to bring your own 3 skeins of Super Bulky, 6 gauge yarn. This baby blanket projects requires at least 60 yards of yarn.
Yarn from our stash!
$45
This ticket includes 3 skeins of our yarn to be able to complete your chunky baby blanket in class. We do not promise any specific colors with this option.
This ticket includes 3 skeins of our yarn to be able to complete your chunky baby blanket in class. We do not promise any specific colors with this option.
I’d like to help by paying a little more
$50
Want to help others who may not be able to pay for class otherwise? Purchase your ticket and pay a little more - your community and the arts thank you!
Want to help others who may not be able to pay for class otherwise? Purchase your ticket and pay a little more - your community and the arts thank you!
Can’t Afford Full Price - BYOY
$13
You must bring your own yarn if choosing this option.
Want to come but truly can’t afford full price? We would love to have you.
We ask that you volunteer in exchange, so ask your teacher for more information during class!
You must bring your own yarn if choosing this option.
Want to come but truly can’t afford full price? We would love to have you.
We ask that you volunteer in exchange, so ask your teacher for more information during class!
Add a donation for Arts In The Burg
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!