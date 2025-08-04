Hand Mending and Sewing Basics

1. Close-Toed Shoes Required

All participants must wear close-toed shoes. No exceptions.

2. Payment Policy

Payments can only be made through Zeffy or cash. No other forms of payment will be accepted.

3. Dry Event Policy

This is a dry event — not a drunk event.

SCREWS does not serve alcohol. We ask participants to arrive grounded and able to participate safely.

If someone is visibly intoxicated or disruptive, they may be denied entry or asked to leave.

We are not here to police your thermos — just to protect the vibe and keep things safe.

4. Late Arrival Policy

We try to accommodate late arrivals when possible. However, if you arrive after the class has begun, you may miss key parts of the curriculum or hands-on experience. The class will not be delayed or restarted.

5. Health & COVID Policy

If you’ve recently had COVID or are currently experiencing symptoms of illness, do not attend. We appreciate your help keeping the community safe.

6. Minors Policy

All participants must be 10 years of age or older.

Minors under 18 must be accompanied by their legal guardian. You may not bring children you are not legally responsible for.

7. Right to Refuse Entry

SCREWS reserves the right to deny or revoke participation at any time for any reason. Disruptive or unsafe behavior will not be tolerated.

8. Liability Waiver Required

A signed liability waiver is required for entry.

No waiver = no participation.

9. Refund & Transfer Policy

All sales are final. No refunds will be issued.

Tickets may be transferred to another person, but only before the class begins. Once the session starts, tickets are no longer transferable.

10. Photo & Video Disclaimer

This event may be briefly photographed or filmed for SCREWS’ promotional use.

If you prefer not to be included, please notify a staff member upon arrival and we will do our best to avoid filming your face. Given the nature of the space, brief background appearances may still occur.

11. Personal Belongings

Please keep track of your belongings. SCREWS is not responsible for lost, damaged, or stolen items.

12. Accessibility Note

If you need accommodations, please contact us at least 48 hours in advance and we’ll do our best to assist.