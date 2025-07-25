Brooklyn Creative Reuse Incorporated

Hosted by

Brooklyn Creative Reuse Incorporated

About this event

Hand-Quilting Workshop🪡🧵✂️

153 East Dr

Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA

Suggested Donation
$30

This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $30. This price level will allow us to pay the artist instructor, the park permit, and materials. And it will allow us to have additional funds that will go towards our brick-and-mortar location fund.

Suggested Donation
$25

This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $30

Suggested Donation
$20

This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $30

Suggested Donation
$15

This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $30

Suggested Donation
$10

This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $30

Add a donation for Brooklyn Creative Reuse Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!