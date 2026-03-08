Handcrafted Quilt by Tatyana Surenyan-Krech

This beautiful handcrafted quilt, generously donated by Tatyana Surenyan-Krech, quilt artist, creator of the YouTube channel Created by Lady T, and board member of the Andromeda Electric Orchestra, is sized for a baby crib but also works perfectly as a cozy lap blanket. Carefully made with attention to detail, this one-of-a-kind quilt is both a practical and artistic piece that will bring warmth and charm to any home while supporting the work of the Andromeda Electric Orchestra. 🧵✨