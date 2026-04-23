Hosted by

Filipino Association of Greater Kansas City

About this event

Handicrafts & Happy Hour: ‘Bahay Kubo’ Charcoal Drawing

9810 W 79th St

Overland Park, KS 66204, USA

Reserved Seat
$35

What this ticket gives you: A seat for a 2.5-hour drawing session led by local artist


What is provided: Charcoal and all other necessary materials are provided to use. You are welcome to bring additional tools as desired.


What you draw: Charcoal drawing of ‘bahay kubo’ scene


What you take home: 9”x12” artwork you create (all supplies stay at cultural center)


Happy Hour: Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided along with a complimentary mocktail. Beer and wine will be available for purchase onsite (see drink menu). You may bring in snacks and NON-alcoholic drinks.


Age Restriction: 14+ to participate, 21+ with ID to purchase alcohol

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