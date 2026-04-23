Handicrafts & Happy Hour: ‘Bahay Kubo’ Charcoal Drawing

What this ticket gives you: A seat for a 2.5-hour drawing session led by local artist





What is provided: Charcoal and all other necessary materials are provided to use. You are welcome to bring additional tools as desired.





What you draw: Charcoal drawing of ‘bahay kubo’ scene





What you take home: 9”x12” artwork you create (all supplies stay at cultural center)





Happy Hour: Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided along with a complimentary mocktail. Beer and wine will be available for purchase onsite (see drink menu). You may bring in snacks and NON-alcoholic drinks.





Age Restriction: 14+ to participate, 21+ with ID to purchase alcohol