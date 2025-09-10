National BMD Rescue Network

Handmade Berner Themed Bracelets

Item T1-1
$15

Looks great paired with Item T1-1L

*Shipping included. Accent beads may vary gold or silver. (Reach out to us for custom lettering. Please do not order here.)


Item T1-1L
$15

Looks great paired with Item T1-1

*Shipping included. Accent beads may vary gold or silver. (Reach out to us for custom lettering. Please do not order here.)


Item T1-BL (Black Letters)
$15

Youth size_Dragon Vein Agate

*Shipping included. Can be made in adult size upon request (please do not order adult size here).


T1-WL (White letters)
$15

Youth size_Dragon Vein Agate

*Shipping included. Can be made in adult size upon request (please do not order adult size here).


Item T1-2L
$15

Youth size_Dragon Vein Agate

*Shipping included. Can be made in adult size upon request (please do not order adult size here).

T2-1
$35

Black Agate, Mahogany Obsidian, Aura Quartz

*Shipping included

T2-2S (Silver Paw)
$35

Silver Rhinestone Paw

*Shipping included

T2-2G (Gold Paw)
$35

Gold Rhinestone Paw

*Shipping included

T2-3
$35

Black Dangle Paw

*Shipping included

T2-5G (Gold Paw)
$35

Aura Quartz with Gold Paw

*Shipping included

T2-6
$35

Black Agate, Mahogany Obsidian, Aura Quartz

*Shipping included

T2-7
$35

Black Agate, Smoky & Matte Clear Quartz, Black Lava

*Shipping included

T3-8
$40

Matte Quartz, Black Lava, Coffee Swirl Beads

*Shipping included

T3-10
$45

Snowflake Obsidian

*Shipping included

T3-10B (Bronze Paw)
$45

Montana Agate *Bronze Paw

*Shipping included

T3-10G (Gold Paw)
$45

Montana Agate *Gold Paw

*Shipping included

T3-11
$45

Tiger's Eye, Black Obsidian, Quartz

*Actual stones may vary slightly

*Shipping included

T3-12
$45

Striped and Black Agate, Sardonyx, Frosted Quartz

*Center stone may vary slightly.

*Shipping included

T3-13
$45

Original Design

*Shipping included

