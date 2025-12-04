Motion4Peace by N.Sagrada Uniao

Offered by

Motion4Peace by N.Sagrada Uniao

About this shop

Handmade Crystal Suncatchers

Amber Harmony item
Amber Harmony item
Amber Harmony item
Amber Harmony
$20

A radiant amber crystal accented with golden beads, glowing warmly as it catches the light.

Garden Prism item
Garden Prism item
Garden Prism item
Garden Prism
$20

Green and rose beads surround a radiant diamond crystal, reflecting the harmony of nature’s colors.

Emerald Glow item
Emerald Glow item
Emerald Glow item
Emerald Glow
$20

Brilliant green crystals with a luminous centerpiece, symbolizing harmony, growth, and renewal.

Guardian Light item
Guardian Light item
Guardian Light item
Guardian Light
$20

A radiant angel of purple and gold crystals, shining with light and gentle protection.

Força do Coração item
Força do Coração
$20

Radiant red and gold reflect strength, devotion, and courage. This piece embodies the light of the heart; steady, alive, and full of purpose.

Aurora Dourada item
Aurora Dourada
$20

Golden amber and soft rose hues dance together in harmony, reflecting the light of new beginnings. A quiet celebration of gratitude and the beauty of each dawn.

Luz do Céu item
Luz do Céu
$20

A serene flow of ocean-blue and crystal tones that reflect peace and expansion. Its light carries the energy of openness, guiding the spirit toward clarity and calm presence.

Sacred Spectrum item
Sacred Spectrum
$20

A cascade of colors reflecting unity, peace, and the divine light that connects us all.

Três Corações item
Três Corações
$20

Three hearts joined in light, reflecting love, unity, and the harmony that flows between them.

Blue Sanctum item
Blue Sanctum
$20

Brilliant sapphire light surrounded by crystal clarity, bringing peace, protection, and spiritual calm into your space.

Celestial Prism item
Celestial Prism
$20

A radiant cascade of clear and iridescent crystals that capture every color of light, filling your space with peace and clarity.

Rose of Serenity item
Rose of Serenity
$20

Delicate rose details and soft pink crystals symbolize compassion, peace, and the quiet strength of a loving heart.

Guardian of Light item
Guardian of Light
$20

Golden and rose crystals crowned with angel wings, symbolizing guidance, warmth, and divine protection wherever it hangs.

Blue Rose Light item
Blue Rose Light
$20

Soft lilac roses and deep blue crystals reflect peace, devotion, and the gentle beauty of a heart at rest.

Cross of Light item
Cross of Light
$20

Pearl and crystal unite with radiant crosses, symbolizing faith, clarity, and the divine light that guides and protects.

Heart of the Sun item
Heart of the Sun
$20

Golden light shines through this radiant heart, symbolizing warmth, love, and the life-giving energy of the sun.

Ray of Harmony item
Ray of Harmony
$20

A radiant blend of colors crowned in red and gold, symbolizing balance, vitality, and the joyful light of unity.

Amor Dourado item
Amor Dourado
$20

Golden and rose crystals join in harmony, reflecting warmth, compassion, and the gentle glow of divine love.

Aurora Heart item
Aurora Heart
$20

An iridescent heart surrounded by golden light, capturing the beauty of dawn and the radiant harmony of divine love.

Amethyst Horizon item
Amethyst Horizon
$20

Shades of violet and bronze meet shimmering crystal light, symbolizing balance, intuition, and spiritual strength.

Golden Bloom item
Golden Bloom
$20

A rose kissed by golden light, symbolizing renewal, joy, and the radiant beauty of the morning sun.

Roselight Cross item
Roselight Cross
$20

Soft rose and golden hues meet in a sacred cross, symbolizing love, faith, and the calm strength of the spirit.

Luz Celeste item
Luz Celeste
$20

Brilliant blues and clear crystal reflect divine serenity, symbolizing inner peace and connection to the celestial.

Oceano de Luz item
Oceano de Luz
$20

A tranquil blend of blue and gold, symbolizing calm waters, clear vision, and the ever-flowing light of the spirit.

Coração e Cruz item
Coração e Cruz
$20

A union of crystal light and iridescent faith, reflecting divine love, clarity, and spiritual devotion.

Add a donation for Motion4Peace by N.Sagrada Uniao

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!