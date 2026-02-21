HANDMADE FUTURE Artisan Fund Auction

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Starting bid
Handwoven sisal basket made with local fibers, hand dyed by local natural plants and bark. The artisans who made this basket are from the NEEMA weaving group featured in the film.
Starting bid
Handwoven sisal basket made with local fibers, hand dyed by local natural plants and bark. The artisans who made this basket are from the NEEMA weaving group featured in the film.
Starting bid
Handwoven sisal basket made with local fibers, hand dyed by local natural plants and bark. The artisans who made this basket are from the NEEMA weaving group featured in the film.
Starting bid
Handwoven sisal basket made with local fibers, hand dyed by local natural plants and bark. The artisans who made this basket are from the NEEMA weaving group featured in the film.
Starting bid
This is the extra special wool blanket woven by Malika from the Imelghas Village in the High Atlas Mountains, featured in the HANDMADE FUTURE Film. It is a one of a kind blanket that represents the very heart and mission of this film. It is hand woven from wool from the Atlas Wool Supply also featured in the film. It took 22 days and multiple artisans from her cooperative support Malika in the making of this very special blanket. The starting bid is what we paid Malika for the blanket and we hope it helps us raise a lot of money to share her story and the story of the ANOU with many many people! Happy bidding!
Starting bid
This is one of the large handloomed cotton table clothes printed by Sushila Chippa connected to Studio Bagru in the HANDMADE FUTURE film. It features the beautiful Flora + Fauna design. The making of the wood block for this design was also featured in the film. This is currently a one of a kind item, but we hope this design becomes available for more sales to support Studio Bagru in the future.
Starting bid
This is an example of the traditional naturally dyed indigo textiles featured in the film. The stripe design was printed by a member of the Chippa family and represents the Dabu block printing method and traditional indigo dying process. We love this design and think it is both minimal and timeless while still holding all the traditions of this special craft from Bagru, India.
Starting bid
This very special marble box was crafted by Irfan Ali and his team of talented artisans featured in the film. This is a traditional flower motif inspired by the Taj Mahal. The white marble box features many hand cut semi precious stones such as lapis lazuli (blue), malachite (green), carnelian (red), turquoise (sky blue), jasper (various), and mother of pearl (white). This box can be used as decor and to house a special keepsake. Since making the documentary, Irfan has been designated by UNESCO as a master heritage artisan. We hope our documentary helps to bring him man direct sales opportunities in order end exploitation and to see this master craft continues for many generations.
Starting bid
This very special marble box was crafted by Irfan Ali and his team of talented artisans featured in the film. This is a flower motif similar to the design seen on the large table in the HANDMADE FUTURE film. The black marble box features many hand cut semi precious stones such as Agate (Tan), jasper (brown), and mother of pearl (white). This box can be used as decor and to house a special keepsake. Since making the documentary, Irfan has been designated by UNESCO as a master heritage artisan. We hope our documentary helps to bring him man direct sales opportunities in order end exploitation and to see this master craft continues for many generations.
Starting bid
This very special wool jacket was designed and made by slow fashion designer Celia Birchall. The process of making this specific jacket was featured throughout the HANDMADE FUTURE Film, including where the wool fabric was sourced at Fiber Farm in the Cotswolds near her studio. Even the buttons, from one of the last button turners in the UK, were sourced within 30 minutes of her studio. This is the highest quality of wool in the UK and this very special jacket as it is the first one made and only a few others exist. The jacket is unisex with a relaxed fit. It is a medium size. The sleeves can be rolled and it can be worn a an outer coat or layer piece.
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