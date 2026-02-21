HANDMADE FUTURE Artisan Fund Auction

This very special wool jacket was designed and made by slow fashion designer Celia Birchall. The process of making this specific jacket was featured throughout the HANDMADE FUTURE Film, including where the wool fabric was sourced at Fiber Farm in the Cotswolds near her studio. Even the buttons, from one of the last button turners in the UK, were sourced within 30 minutes of her studio. This is the highest quality of wool in the UK and this very special jacket as it is the first one made and only a few others exist. The jacket is unisex with a relaxed fit. It is a medium size. The sleeves can be rolled and it can be worn a an outer coat or layer piece.