Handmade HOPE Craft Fair

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About this event
The $50 vendor fee provides one spot for your craft table. One booth space will accommodate a 6ft table or less. You must bring your own table and chair(s). Craft fair will be held indoors. No access to power for booths.
Please note, registration is not confirmed until we send email response. More information will be available upon registration confirmation. Please register yourself through the Google form link.
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