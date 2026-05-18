Hosted by

Hope Healing Overdose Prevention And Education Inc

About this event

Handmade HOPE Craft Fair

901 Oceana Blvd

Pacifica, CA 94044, USA

Vendor Fee for Handmade HOPE Craft Fair
$50

The $50 vendor fee provides one spot for your craft table. One booth space will accommodate a 6ft table or less. You must bring your own table and chair(s). Craft fair will be held indoors. No access to power for booths. 

Please note, registration is not confirmed until we send email response. More information will be available upon registration confirmation. Please register yourself through the Google form link.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!